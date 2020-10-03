Scotland

Scotland's papers: Trump in hospital and pressure grows on Covid trip MP

Image copyright Scottish Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun features both US President Donald Trump and under fire MP Margaret Ferrier on its front page. The paper reports Mr Trump was flown to hospital after his positive Covid-19 test, while Nicola Sturgeon has called for Ms Ferrier to resign.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption The White House insisted on Friday that Mr Trump "will remain on the job" despite catching the virus, according to the Daily Telegraph, with aides predicting a "speedy recovery". Cartoonist Matt depicts a reporter outside the White House relaying the [jokey] development that Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered to "take care of the election".
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail says President Trump is expected to stay at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre for a "few days" and will work from the hospital's presidential suite. The paper reports Mr Trump is said to have "come into contact with at least 100 staff and supporters during the event at his New Jersey golf club".
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman leads with the police investigation into Margaret Ferrier which will examine possible offences related to the Health Protection Regulations. Ms Ferrier has been widely condemned for risking the health of people in parliament and on public transport by travelling when she should have been isolating.
Image copyright The i
Image caption "Covid-19 in the White House," declares the "i" weekend after Mr Trump and his wife Melania both received positive results for the virus. On Thursday, the couple said they intended to self-isolate after one of Mr Trump's closest aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive. Soon afterwards, they received their results. The White House has since decided to move Mr Trump to hospital.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times reports a mass roll-out of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine could be completed in "as little as three months", raising the prospect of every adult in the UK receiving a jab as early as Easter. It says scientists working on the vaccine - being developed with pharmaceutical giant Astrazeneca - hope it could be approved by regulators before the start of 2021.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Daily Star covers its front page with a series of bubbles recalling statements attributed to the US president about coronavirus over recent months, such as "The risk is very, very low", "Covid? I'm not concerned" and "Infections will be close to zero". The paper's accompanying headline reads: "Well this is awkward."
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National reports pressure is being "heaped" on Margaret Ferrier to resign from within her own party. On Friday both first minister Nicola Sturgeon and Ian Blackford, the SNP's leader at Westminster, called on the disgraced MP to quit.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express also focuses on calls for "the superspreader MP" to quit her £81,000-a-year-job.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption "NHS facing greatest crisis in its history, say doctors" is the headline in The Herald. The paper warns the health service could "overheat" during the winter months as it faces the combination of Covid and flu.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record says Coleen Rooney has submitted a document to the High Court defending her claims that Rebekah Vardy leaked stories on her in return for good coverage. The women had a very public falling-out last year over what was nicknamed the "Wagatha Christie" affair. Vardy has always denied the claims and is currently suing Rooney for defamation.
Image copyright Edinburgh Evening News
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News reports businesses and hoteliers have promised to make it a "bright festive season" in the capital, despite the cancellation of the Christmas festivals.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal leads with a call by campaigners for greater Scottish government support for the country's embattled outdoor education centres. They warn that the Covid pandemic could see many "lost forever".
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Courier reports Fife Council has been forced to apologise for allowing spectators to attend an event at Lochgelly Raceway.

