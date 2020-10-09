BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland 2 - 9 October

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 2 and 9 October. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

image copyrightAndrew Leinster
image captionSwing state: "With the sky painted in an epic array of colours I had to get the camera out", Andrew Leinster said of this stunning image of Isla Morris at Burnturk Woods looking towards the Lomond hills.
image copyrightLynn Cadger
image captionThe tide and groom: "My daughter Kirsty and her new husband Andy Sneddon having some post-wedding fun on the beach at Luskentyre, Harris", from Lynn Cadger.
image copyrightIan Brown
image captionSurf's up: Ian Brown captured this action shot at Troon, with Ailsa Craig in the background.
image copyrightErskine Logan
image captionLike an oil painting: The harbour in Aberdeen, Europe's oil capital, in all its glory thanks to Erskine Logan.
image copyrightMandy Williams
image captionMotherly love: A red deer and her calf in Galloway at sunrise, thanks to Mandy Williams.
image copyrightPeter Ribbeck
image captionFull marks: "This is the moon over Goat Fell on the Isle of Arran and Saltcoats harbour in north Ayrshire", says Peter Ribbeck.
image copyrightConnor McLaren
image captionA nice day on the horizon: A sensational sunrise scene at Broughty Ferry beach, courtesy of Connor McLaren.
image copyrightStephen Willis
image captionBorder crossing: First light on Beinn Each in the Trossachs, starring Dougal the border terrier, from Stephen Willis.
image copyrightClaire Scott
image captionHigh hopes: "I don't know the fella in this picture but I hope he sees it", says Claire Scott. "Beautiful day with amazing views from the summit of The Cobbler."
image copyrightPeter MacKenzie
image captionA sly drink: "This fox cub has learnt to drink from our birdbath in Edinburgh", says Peter MacKenzie.
image copyrightJustin Hill
image captionMonster effort: Loch Ness from the air, thanks to Justin Hill.
image copyrightBrian Hughes
image captionThistle do nicely: Brian Hughes took this Flower of Scotland shot in Pittencrieff Park in Dunfermline.
image copyrightAndy Leonard
image captionThe calm before the storm: "Looking across the countryside near Quilquox, Aberdeenshire, in beautiful light shortly before a rain shower", says Andy Leonard. "I was struck by the bright green of the new crops and the trees silhouetted against the storm clouds."
image copyrightMorven Hibbert
image captionSplit decision: "I captured this shot of the sun truly splitting the trees on a walk up Dumgoyne Hill on the edge of the Campsie Fells", says Morven Hibbert.
image copyrightStephen Swindell
image captionSwell idea: Stephen Swindell captured the power of these waves at Aberdeen harbour amid Storm Alex at the weekend.
image copyrightWendy Richardson.
image captionSeeing double: "The photo was taken at Ferneyhill Cemetery in Kelso looking towards the Thomson Monument", says Wendy Richardson.
image copyrightJohn Cuthbert
image captionAfternoon Knapp: John Cuthbert captured this atmospheric scene at Knapps Loch in Inverclyde.
image copyrightMarian Coburn
image captionTable for two: Marian Coburn spotted these “twins” in Perth.
image copyrightTom Blackman
image captionA well-trained eye: An atmospheric shot at the Glenfinnan Viaduct, from Tom Blackman
image copyrightNeil MacRitchie
image captionClouding the view: "There wasn't much of a view from the summit of Ben Klibreck due to cloud - but there was once you dropped below the clouds", reports Neil MacRitchie.
image copyrightAngela Mihovska
image captionCatch of the day: Angela Mihovska caught this fishing scene off the Stonehaven coast.
image copyrightCassie Richardson
image captionA deer friend: Cassie Richardson sent this photo taken in front of Buachaille Etive Mòr.
image copyrightGerry Feeney
image captionLeven it late: "Captured this lovely sunset over Loch Leven while staying in Glencoe", says Gerry Feeney.
image copyrightTracy Macpherson
image captionA robin red rest: Tracy Macpherson spotted this little chap taking a break at Dunoon.
image copyrightPeter Maciver
image captionA whale of a time: Peter Maciver caught this majestic moment at Gare Loch.
image copyrightCharlene Craig
image captionWhere Hugo, I go: "This amazing sunset shows Arbroath beach in all its beauty, with my happy dachshund Hugo exploring", says Charlene Craig. "He loves the beach more than life itself."
image copyrightJon Wood
image captionStorr blimey: "Took this picture on a walk up to the Old Man of Storr", says Jon Wood of his impressive Isle of Skye shot.
image copyrightGerry McKeown
image captionFishing for compliments: Gerry McKeown also caught this beautiful image after an evening on Loch Coulter, Stirling.
image copyrightPhil Ashby
image caption"No, it’s not a volcano!": That was Phil Ashby's description of this well-timed shot of Glen Etive.
image copyrightDave Todd
image captionRoe deer oh dear: "This chap decided to feed on our plants and shrubs in our garden in Oban", says Dave Todd. "Grabbed this image through our kitchen window".
image copyrightMelody Leggett
image captionRainbow art: Seven-year-old Melody Leggett spotted this picture opportunity at Kelvingrove.
image copyrightDuncan McLay
image captionBest of bothy worlds: "Cycled past this on an mountain bike ride over from Glen Artney", says Duncan McLay.
image copyrightEilean Low
image captionSomething in the Ayr tonight: "We've been having some lovely colours at sunset lately", says Eilean Low.
image copyrightMark Grierson
image captionA lovely golf shot: Mark Grierson from Edinburgh captured a "fire-like" sunset at Gifford golf course.
image copyrightRosie McGeachan
image captionBeak-a-boo: "Wee bit close Mr Swan, taken at Hogganfield Loch", says Rosie McGeachan in Glasgow.
image copyrightKarina Leahy
image captionInsh perfect: Karina Leahy captured this shot of Loch Insh.
image copyrightGerry Doherty
image captionStag night: Moon and Mars aligning above Andy Scott's sculpture in Dumbarton", says Gerry Doherty.
image copyrightMartin McKerrell
image captionBeach buoys: "This is washed up in Irvine beach park at the moment", says Martin McKerrell. "It made an interesting focus for those walking on the beach".
image copyrightChris Pinder
image captionOutstanding in its field: "I came across this suitably masked scarecrow in the Royal Botanic Garden, Edinburgh", says Chris Pinder. "Who wouldn't want to maintain a social distance from her?!"
image copyrightCharlie Gallagher
image captionSons set: Charlie Gallagher caught this tranquil moment featuring sons Charlie, four, James, 10 and Chris, 11, enjoying an ice cream at the end of the day in Largs.

