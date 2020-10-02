Image copyright PA Media

Four new coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Scotland in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll for the past seven days to 15.

Scottish government data also shows that the total number of positive cases of Covid-19 has now passed 30,000.

A total of 775 new infections were registered in Scotland in the last day - 12.6% of newly tested individuals.

The latest statistics also show an increase in the number of people being treated in hospital and intensive care.

There are currently 175 people in hospital confirmed as having the virus, an increase of 21 in 24 hours.

Of those patients, 19 are in intensive care - four more than on Thursday.

At her daily briefing, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the numbers should "remind us that this resurgence of Covid is something we have to take very seriously."

Of the new cases, 324 were in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area, 102 in Lanarkshire and 164 in Lothian.

Ms Sturgeon said a national incident management team would meet later with a particular focus on the situation in Glasgow and Lanarkshire.

The four latest deaths, of patients who first tested positive for the virus in the previous 28 days, take the toll under this measure to 2,526.

At the peak of the crisis, about 80 Covid deaths were recorded in a single day. But from mid-July to late August there were no deaths recorded under this measure.

National Clinical Director Jason Leitch said many of the new cases were in the student population, but he warned the virus could "leak" into more vulnerable groups and young people were not immune from its ill effects.

"All of the numbers are going in the wrong direction," he said. "However two weeks ago we put in place really quite severe household restrictions. They will not have played through into the numbers yet and I am hopeful they will.

"I can't guarantee it and it relies on each of us following the rules."

Scotland's coronavirus deaths

Meanwhile Prof Leitch also appealed for people who have recovered from Covid to donate blood plasma to the blood transfusion service.

"Research is showing that the blood of someone who has recently recovered from Covid-19 may contain antibodies which we can use for treating people in hospital who are seriously unwell with the virus," he said.

"The blood transfusion service is looking for new donors of convalescent plasma, so if you've had Covid - either a confirmed positive test, or you've self-isolated because you've had symptoms, and if you are now symptom-free for 28 days - the blood transfusion service would like to hear from you."

Plasma can be donated like a normal blood donation, or by a plasma-only donation.

The Scottish Blood Transfusion Service says the plasma-only donation takes about 90 minutes and provides a greater amount of plasma than taking it from whole blood. Plasma-only donations only take place at blood donor centres in Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow.