Image caption The "stay at home" message could make a comeback if Scotland is put into a temporary lockdown

A so-called "circuit-breaker" lockdown is being seriously considered for Scotland, national clinical director Jason Leitch has confirmed.

The Scottish government adviser has told the BBC the idea is being actively considered, but "not yet".

Prof Leitch said the introduction of severe restrictions would be short-term pain for long-term gain.

On Wednesday, Scotland recorded 640 cases and seven deaths - its highest number of fatalities since mid-June.

The Scottish government has stressed that no decisions have been made.

Speaking on BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme, Prof Leitch suggested the upcoming school holidays could be a factor in preparations.

'Strict travel restrictions'

He said: "The theory is, if you had a stricter order - a stay-at-home order - it wouldn't have to include everything so including schools would be optional, then this would buy you time going into the winter.

"School holidays would be one of the things we would consider because that is an easier way to include schools."

Asked if the circuit breaker was imminent, he said: "Not yet. Our advice is we are certainly considering it. This is an idea that's come from around the world via Sage, the big scientific group that advises the whole of the UK and now our Scottish government advisory group is looking at it."

He added that the challenge with a circuit breaker was that it would include a strict travel restriction and the closure of some businesses.

Image caption Prof Jason Leitch said a circuit breaker lockdown was being considered, but "not yet"

He said the Scottish government was reluctant to add any restrictions to Scotland but if it thought that in the end it would be better - a "pain for gain" situation, then it might go ahead.

He also said the scientific data suggested a circuit breaker lockdown would work best if the R (reproduction) number was only just above 1 because it created a boost to get it to safe levels of below 1.

He said: "We are worried we are a bit higher than that. There is less benefit in going from 1.7 to 1.5 as there would be going from 1.1 to 0.8 - you could see why that would be more advantageous."

With a total of more than 3,600 new cases in the last seven days, Prof Leitch said infections were still accelerating - even when not counting the clusters of university students.

He said the main risk in the spread of the virus remained household mixing which could be seen in almost every case.

He said additional measures to curb the spread of the virus would centre on two areas - travel and places where people mixed. And the dilemma came in the timing.

He said: "That's the dilemma - how long you wait to see if the current measures are having an effect? It takes two weeks to know if anyone has caught the virus and given it to other people.

"Everything we do has this horrid delay which is why we have conversations about when should we do something next because by the time we do it we might be too late."

Prof Leitch's comments come as the first minister prepares to give the results of her three-week review of lockdown restrictions in Scotland.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Strict travel restrictions would be part of a circuit breaker lockdown, Prof Leitch hinted

People are not allowed to visit each other's homes across the country and on Wednesday, Nicola Sturgeon warned about the dangers of letting the virus get "out of control".

Deputy First Minister John Swinney told the Covid-19 committee at Holyrood that some "detailed work" was being undertaken on the circuit breaker, which he described as a "more aggressive interruption of the development of the pandemic".

Mr Swinney, said he would not describe this as a "specific proposition", saying it was instead "more the raising of the possibility that if the pandemic continues to grow at an accelerating rate in the period going forward, there may be a necessity to take some of what I would describe as interruptive action to try to slow further and more aggressively the development of the pandemic".

He stressed to MSPs: "No decisions have been taken for that to be the case."