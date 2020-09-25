Scotland

Scotland's papers: Coronavirus job fears and 'what a halls up'

  • 25 September 2020
Image copyright Scotsman
Image caption Chancellor Rishi Sunak's new Job Support Scheme features on a number of front pages. Set to replace furlough, the scheme will see the government top up the pay of people unable to work full time but as The Scotsman reports, it is not designed to "save every job", says Mr Sunak.
Image caption The Sun leads with students being told not to go to pubs, parties or restaurants this weekend in a bid to stem a spate of coronavirus outbreaks. The paper also reports that students are not allowed to visit their families indoors if they live away from home.
Image caption The Daily Express also carries the story, pointing out students have been warned that any breaches of the new rules "will not be tolerated".
Image caption The Evening News in Edinburgh, which has a big student population, splashes with the "stay out of the pub" order.
Image caption The warnings to students to stay away from their family homes is the splash in The Courier, which also raises fears about how students will fare if the restrictions are still in place at Christmas.
Image caption The Glasgow Times has a different take on students and coronavirus, with a city resident talking about their "party hell" since lockdown.
Image copyright The times
Image caption The Times says Britain is facing "a wave of redundancies" following the end of the furlough scheme. The chancellor has warned there will need to be a "more permanent adjustment" to the economy.
Image caption The National leads with criticism of the jobs rescue package and fears for thousands of jobs in Scotland's tourism industry.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports the chancellor gave employers a "harsh reality check" while announcing the new scheme. According to the paper, unemployment stands at 4.1%, but the Office for Budget Responsibility has estimated it could peak at 13.2% next year - meaning four million people across the UK would be out of work.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail highlights the chancellor's call to the nation to learn to live with coronavirus "without fear". Speaking in the House of Commons on Thursday, Mr Sunak said people must "learn to live" with coronavirus. "Our lives can no longer be put on hold," he said.
Image caption The Press and Journal also splashes with the chancellor's announcement, leading with concerns the support package does not go far enough.
Image copyright The i
Image caption The i newspaper reports workers will be able to get 77% of their wages for working one-third of their hours.
Image caption The Herald splashes with news of the furlough replacement scheme, but carries warnings the move could be just delaying large scale job losses until 2021.
Image caption Aberdeen's Evening Express says the chancellor's announcement is "not enough to save city jobs".
Image caption Away from Covid-19, the Daily Record reports on a "wave of firebomb attacks" which the paper reports is linked to a feud between gangsters.
Image caption The Evening Telegraph splashes with the story of a Dundee man caught with a World War Two submachine gun in his home.
Image caption The Daily Star claims supermarkets are experiencing "groundbog day" amid a resurgence of panic buying. Picturing a woman with a trolley laden with toilet roll, the paper says shops are rationing the product amid the ongoing pandemic.

