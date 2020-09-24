Image copyright Getty Images

More than 1,000 students across Scotland are self-isolating after cases of coronavirus were identified in student accommodation.

That includes 600 Glasgow University students living in Murano Street and Cairncross halls, after 124 cases of coronavirus were identified.

In addition, all 500 residents at Parker House in Dundee have been asked to isolate until contact tracing is complete following three confirmed cases of the virus.

In Aberdeen, 72 residents at Hillhead student village are quarantining after students tested positive.

So what do students need to know about life on campus in the time of coronavirus? We've put together the answers to some key questions.

Can you go home at weekends?

Students who have left their family homes are considered to have formed new households with those they are now living with.

That means they cannot go back home, as households in Scotland are not allowed to mix inside homes.

There was some confusion about this, after the Scottish government initially confirmed to BBC Scotland that students who had moved out should not return to their family homes.

Then the national clinical director Prof Jason Leitch said students in halls could return home for the weekend - as long as they are not self-isolating and do not have Covid symptoms.

But he has since said they cannot return home because they are now in separate households. He tweeted: "The law is clear: they can't meet indoors with another household - even mum and dad. Sorry."

Was asked last night whether students in halls and flats can go back to parents' homes. To clarify, they are a separate household. There are exceptions, eg caring responsibilities, but the law is clear: they can't meet indoors with another household – even mum and dad. Sorry. — Jason Leitch (@jasonleitch) September 24, 2020

There are exceptions - for example, to provide care for someone who needs it and for extended households.

How do you self-isolate at university?

How should students be self-isolating? "Stay in, stay apart, sleep alone, keep cleaning"

Public health officials say it is "vital" those self-isolating do so for a full 14 days.

You should remain in your accommodation - and not go out for any reason, not even to buy essentials like food.

Ask friends who are not self-isolating to get your shopping, or arrange to have it delivered to your door.

During this period you should avoid close contact with others you are living with. Stay 2m away from everyone.

Keep the number of people in shared areas to an absolute minimum.

Do not share towels or clothes. Sleep alone. Clean shared toilets, bathrooms and kitchens after every time you have used them.

Keep washing your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water.

And remember, your college or university can provide you with advice and support.

How do you get a test at university?



Students with coronavirus symptoms can book a test through the NHS.

In addition to the drive-through test sites, there are also walk-through test centres being set up in some areas.

Walk in testing centres in Glasgow city centre and St Andrews are already open.

Booking will open on Thursday for a walk-in test site in Aberdeen, and on Friday for a centre in Edinburgh.

Additional sites will open in Glasgow on 2 October, and in Stirling on 5 October.

New sites are being identified for a centre in Dundee.

Mobile testing centres have also been used at Abertay University and at Murano St student village in Glasgow.

How many students in Scotland are living in halls of residence?

Some students who live at Cairncross halls in Glasgow have been told they must self-isolate

Almost 49,000 new students gained places at Scottish universities this autumn, according to UCAS.

More than half of those are likely be in university-run halls of residence, with at least 27,000 places available across the country.

The highest numbers of students in university accommodation are in Edinburgh and Glasgow, with an estimated 10,000 students living in halls in the capital.

There are also sizeable student populations in Aberdeen, Dundee, Paisley, Stirling and St Andrews - which alone has 4,000 spaces available in university-run accommodation.

There are smaller halls of residence spread across Scotland as well, including buildings in Fort William, Perth, Dumfries, Dornoch, Ayr and in Skye.

Are universities doing face-to-face teaching?



In many universities and colleges, a blended approach is being taken - so teaching will happen online where possible.

Face-to-face teaching is being prioritised for subjects that need it most, like medicine and veterinary science.

Can students use shared facilities - like gyms and libraries?



Just like similar facilities off campus, libraries, cafes and gyms are open - but there are public health measures in place to try to stop the spread of the virus.

For example, social distancing measures are in place. In many circumstances, capacity has been reduced considerably.

Edinburgh Napier University said its campus capacity has been reduced to 30% of normal capacity.

