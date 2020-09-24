Scotland

Scotland's papers: Chancellor's 'jobs lifeline' and gambler sues bookie

  • 24 September 2020
Image caption Several of Thursday's front pages focus on Chancellor Rishi Sunak's upcoming announcement about what happens after the furlough scheme ends at the end of October. The Scottish government has been angered by the financial "restrictions" the move could bring, with The Scotsman saying Nicola Sturgeon has called for more "firepower" to prevent Scotland being "hamstrung" by UK decisions over the job retention scheme.
Image caption The National also reports on Ms Sturgeon warning of Holyrood's financial "limitations", saying she has written to Boris Johnson to request more economic powers for the Scottish government.
Image caption The Herald says Mr Sunak's decision to cancel the autumn budget due to financial uncertainty from coronavirus has left Scottish government spending plans in "disarray".
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports Mr Sunak will announce a wage subsidy scheme that will top up the pay of people who work at least half of their normal hours - in a bid to avoid mass redundancies.
Image caption The Times also reports Mr Sunak's measures will include more loans for struggling businesses, and it says there will be VAT cuts. It adds that the German-style subsidy scheme is designed to encourage companies to keep on workers in viable jobs while ensuring others are not retained in "zombie posts".
Image caption The Daily Express calls the plans "Rishi's jobs lifeline to save economy", saying he will announce a rescue package to support millions of jobs through the winter.
Image caption The Daily Record leads with a businessman suing a bookmaker in Scotland over huge bets he placed from his holiday home in Spain. Terry Allan bet up to £400,000 a week with Ladbrokes Coral but says the losing wagers were illegal under Spanish law.
Image caption The Evening Express has the same story, saying Mr Allan set up a dedicated phone line to an Aberdeen branch of the bookmakers which he used to lay - and lose - more than £3m in bets.
Image caption The Scottish Sun says a plot to smuggle £100m of drugs into Scotland was smashed when cocaine was found in a cargo of banana crates being shipped to the UK from South America.
Image caption The i newspaper carries a warning from UK government scientists that travelling home from university at Christmas poses a risk of "larger outbreaks" of coronavirus. They want a ban on leaving campus, according to the paper. It comes after a "significant" outbreak of Covid-19 was confirmed at Glasgow University on Tuesday.
Image caption The Glasgow Times reports that Glasgow University has confirmed two "significant" clusters of the virus in two different student accommodations after 124 positive cases of Covid-19 were linked with parties at the start of freshers' week.
Image caption The Press and Journal focuses on Scotland recording 486 new positive coronavirus tests yesterday - representing the biggest single day's number since mass testing began.
Image caption "Price we can't afford to pay" is the Daily Mail's headline, as it claims business chiefs and hospitality groups have issued "dire warnings" over the impact of the latest coronavirus restrictions. The new measures - which include a return to home working for office staff in England - could last up to six months. The Mail says industry groups believe the PM's U-turn on his "back to work" message could significantly affect struggling high streets.
Image caption The Courier's Perthshire edition leads with a woman being charged after a "spate of disturbances" at country estates.
Image caption The Edinburgh News carries a police appeal for a hit-and-run driver, who left a father-of two dead, to hand himself in.
Image caption The Evening Telegraph has an interview with a mother who pays a touching tribute to her daughter and "best friend".

