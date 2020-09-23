Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption How should students be self-isolating? "Stay in, stay apart, sleep alone, keep cleaning"

Students in Scotland have been warned not to have house parties as a "significant outbreak" was confirmed at Glasgow University.

National Clinical Director Jason Leitch said it was one of a number of outbreaks at higher and further education institutions across Scotland.

Some students in Dundee and Aberdeen have also been asked to self-isolate.

During the daily briefing, Prof Leitch said: "We need you not to have house parties, I could not be any clearer."

He outlined four ways in which student could help curb the spread of the virus.

If you have any symptoms of Covid-19, self-isolate and book a test immediately Download the Protect Scotland app to your mobile phone Follow the Test and Protect advice and the advice from your institution. If you are asked to self-isolate you must do so for 14 days Don't have house parties

And he reminded students that new restrictions on mixing with other households in private homes applied to students as well as the rest of the population.

Did the virus spread during Freshers Week?

The University of Glasgow confirmed on social media it was dealing with a coronavirus outbreak at two student residences - Cairncross House and Murano student village.

One student at Cairncross House told BBC Scotland she was asked to quarantine on Sunday - a week after arriving in the city.

She said two people in her "household" of eight have tested positive for coronavirus, and she believes about 30 people have the virus in total.

They are mainly reporting a loss of taste or smell, and a slight fever, she said.

It appears to have spread through the residence in Freshers' Week, when students mixed with people outside their households.

Image copyright Google

"I don't think people were being too wildly unsensible," the student said.

"People were mixing outside of their households because I mean it was Freshers Week, people weren't going to stay in their own kitchens and not do anything.

"But I don't think people were being too crazy. The halls I'm in isn't the craziest. There haven't been massive parties."

She said they have been advised to wear masks when they leave their rooms to use shared kitchens, and to order supermarket deliveries.

Fortunately, she isn't missing lectures as all her classes are online.

"It's a bit strange," she said. "It does get a bit hard to concentrate when you're sitting in your room from 9-5 and you can't go out for a walk to clear your head.

"At the same time, it's nice to have the work to occupy my time. But it's only day three, so it might get harder."

'No fault of students'

Nicola Sturgeon said the University of Glasgow outbreak had affected the daily Covid-19 infection figure for the NHS Greater Glasgow area.

A total of 224 cases were recorded across the health board area in the past day, she said.

She said the outbreaks were in "no way shape or form" the fault of students and she made a direct appeal to them.

"I know the vast majority of you will already be doing the right things," she said.

"I want to recognise how tough that is and I want to thank you for it. But it's also important to underline a key point for students living in halls or shared accommodation who might be watching.

"If you are asked to self-isolate and I know many of you right now are already in that position, it is really, really important that you follow that advice."

She urged them to follow the FACTS advice and abide by the new restrictions on household gatherings.

The president of the National Union of Students in Scotland Matt Crilly said many students were concerned by the rising number of cases ilinked to universities and colleges.

"It's a really difficult time," he said. "Obviously, they've been asked by their university or college to return to campus and they're now living in halls and they're really worried. We're all really worried about this spate of outbreaks of covid cases around us."