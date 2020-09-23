Image copyright PA Media

With tighter coronavirus restrictions being reintroduced in Scotland, we asked what questions you wanted answered about the changes.

More than 1,200 of you have sent in a question in the last 24 hours. Here are the answers to some of those asked most frequently.

Can I car share with someone from another household? Susan, Glasgow

No, you should not share a car with someone you don't live with. Under the new measures people should only car share with members of their own, or extended, household.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been clear about this. During Wednesday's Scottish government briefing, she said: "We know from Test and Protect data that sharing car journeys presents a risk of transmission.

"We're advising against car sharing with people outside your own household if possible - unless there is no alternative."

If there is no alternative to car sharing with members of another household then everyone in the car should follow the advice from Transport Scotland.

It includes mitigations like wearing face coverings and keeping the windows open to improve ventilation.

We have a family holiday booked to Greece for the October half term. Are we eligible for a full refund from our travel operator? Anne-Marie, Edinburgh

On Tuesday, the first minister advised people not to book overseas holidays for the October break.

For those who have already made reservations the Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA) says normal cancellation charges will apply.

However, ABTA also recommends checking your travel insurance to see if you can make a claim.

Alternatively, it notes, customers have the right to transfer their package holiday to another person.

What time is last orders at the bar? Is it 21:45 or 22:00? John, Aberdeen

Bars must close at 22:00 and therefore last orders must be before then.

But it's up to the bar to determine when before 22:00 is best to call last orders.

My daughter lives in Aberdeenshire. Will I be allowed to stay with her and her family? Karen, Yorkshire

No. Households in Scotland are not allowed to mix within homes from 23 September.

However, exemptions are in place for extended households.

This is where a household with one adult joins one other household. People in extended households can visit each other, stay overnight and do not need to physically distance.

So, if Karen lives alone, she could form an extended household with her daughter's family and visit them inside their home provided she has not formed an extended household with anyone else.

I regularly run with a small group of friends. Can this continue? Lesley, Edinburgh

No, not as a group involving more than two households.

You can still go out for a run, but only with one other household.

The Scottish government's guidance says: "You may meet outdoors with members of one other household, up to a maximum group size of six, for informal exercise or activity."

Can grandparents still provide childcare when both parents are at work? Jenny, Aberdeenshire

Yes, they can - because there is an exemption under the new restrictions for "informal childcare".

Our 17-year-old has just started uni. Do the rules mean she can't come home during the holidays? Ellie, Edinburgh

Ellie's daughter can't come home during the university holidays. Because she has left the family home and moved into new accommodation, she will have formed a new household with those she is living with at university.

So if she is sharing a flat with friends or living in halls, the people she is living with are now considered to be her household.

This means she can't go back inside her family home until the regulations change.

