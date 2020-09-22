Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nicola Sturgeon has urges people not to go abroad during the October school holidays

Nicola Sturgeon has urged Scottish families to not book holidays abroad during the October school holidays.

In her address to the Scottish parliament, the first minister said Scottish families should treat the autumn term holiday as an opportunity to limit social contact with others.

And she told MSPs proposals for a temporary "circuit break" lockdown over the school break were under review.

That was a policy suggested by the UK government to interrupt virus spread.

The idea is that a short, sharp period of tightened restrictions for everyone could curb the spread of coronavirus.

However, Ms Sturgeon said: "The Scottish government has not made any decision at this stage to implement such a policy - however, we are actively keeping it under review."

Speaking of the upcoming school holidays, she said: "Please think of the October break as an opportunity to further limit social interaction.

"And, given that this is a global pandemic, please do not book travel overseas for the October break if it is not essential."

Image caption Nicola Sturgeon gave a statement to the Scottish parliament on the latest measures

She said that the additional measures introduced across the UK on Tuesday were about reducing the spread of the virus in communities.

And she could not rule out further restrictions - nationally or locally - in the weeks to come.

Her comments were made as part of her update to MSPs on the latest raft of measures designed to limit the rapidly-rising transmission of the virus.

She followed an address containing similar measures made by Boris Johnson to the House of Commons.

In her statement, Ms Sturgeon banned visits between households across Scotland from tomorrow and she announced that pubs in Scotland will have to shut at 22:00 from Friday.

On Tuesday, Scotland recorded 383 new positive cases representing 7.6% of those tested. One person has died from the disease in the previous 24 hours.