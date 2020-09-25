Your pictures of Scotland 18 - 25 September

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 18 and 25 September. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs
Nathan Young
Nathan Young from Livingston visited the Fairy Pools on Skye. "Beautiful scenery" just about sums it up.
Jim Robertson
A sweeping view of Findhorn Bay, from Jim Robertson from Aberdeen.
Mark Thain
Mark Thain grabbed this shot of the Hutchison memorial hut when he stopped off on his way to Loch Etchachan.
Dave Cullen
Dave Cullen sees Edinburgh Castle in a new light from from the top of The Vennel.
Jordan Burgess
"Peace and tranquillity at the falls of Falloch," says Jordzn Burgess "which is definitely helpful during these challenging times."
Rachel McAree
"The start of a lovely sunset" at Newport-on-Tay, taken by Rachel McAree .
Dianne McLeish
Lochan Coire Ardair with the Creag Meagaidh cliffs in the background, taken by Dianne McLeish from Burghead on a climbing day out.
Lili Stirling
The Watchers' at Corgarff. "We did as instructed," says Lili Stirling from Drumoak.
Linda McDowall
Linda McDowall from Hamilton was walking from Loch Faskally to Loch Dunmore in Pitlochry when she was stopped in her tracks by this scene.
Daniel Adkins
Daniel Adkins, from Grand Rapids in Michigan, USA, was on the last day of a visit to Loch Ness when he captured this scene. Well worth the trip.
Paula Shiels
"A busy day marking the sheep and lambs at Hushinish on Harris." Picture by Paula Shiels.
Sean Blake
The coastline at Anstruther is lit up by dazzling colour, as captured by Sean Blake.
Kay Byrne
Kay Byrne captures the sunrise over Bennachie in Aberdeenshire.
Amanda Smith
Amanda Smith from Kilmarnock says it was a very early rise to catch a glimpse of this scene at Loch Rusky near Callander.
Dzsenifer Kollar
"A nice, sunny day at Bow Fiddle Rock in Portknockie," says Dzsenifer Kollar from Inverness. Bit of an understatement!
Gordon McKenzie
This "early morning singer" was spotted on top of a tractor by Gordon McKenzie as he walked round the farm near St Fergus in Aberdeenshire.
Sorley Johnston
"A couple of DIY opportunities spotted on a walk at Burwick near Scalloway in Shetland" by Sorley Johnston.
Kirsty Maguire
"Stargazing" on Ben Macdhui in the Cairngorms, by Kirsty Maguire from Newport-on-Tay.
Dean Cross
Dean Cross found himself in a staring competition as he walked through the forest alongside Loch Long, near Spean Bridge.
Allan Donaldson
"I took a run up to Rannoch Moor and tried a long exposure shot while in the river with wellies and a tripod," explains Allan Donaldson from Renfrew.
Nadia Macfarlane
A seal popped up to say hello to Nadia Macfarlane off the Isle of May.
Julie Shannon
Jane Law descending to Kilchatton Bay on Bute and enjoying the glorious Autumn weather. Picture taken by Julie Shannon.
Steven Lapsley
Eerie, spooky or just breathtaking? Steven Lapsley captured this image of Smailholm Tower near Kelso.
Sophia Herbert
Twelve-year-old Sophia Herbert spotted this family of swans out for a wander in Harburn Estate.
Rob Walker
Rob Walker snapped his sons William and Daniel enjoying Sunday breakfast with a view at Loch Drunkie in the Trossachs.
Derek Loughlin
Lighthouse goes solar! Derek Loughlin from Houston says: "I waited two hours to get this alignment of the weather front and Solar Powered Lighthouse at Chanonry Point. Fortrose."
John Dyer
A merganser is cleared for take-off on Avon Water in Lanarkshire, captured by John Dyer from Motherwell.
Elsie Weir
Elsie Weir from Glasgow managed to grab a shot of Portree on the Isle of Skye "before it disappeared into the mist".
John McMaster
John McMaster spotted "two loved-up swans at Lunderston Bay in Gourock, with the perfect backdrop of Arran".
Alisdair Gunn
Alisdair Gunn was up early to see "the first frost of the season" as he looked towards Waterfoot near Glasgow.
Dave Stewart
Dave Stewart, from Leith, enjoyed this stunning view while completing the full Quiraing circuit walk in a week of mostly fine weather on Skye.
Stephen Mackintosh
Stephen Mackintosh captured his image of the aurora borealis from a back window of his home in Inverness.
Tim Simons
A photograph of Devil's Point from a walk Tim Simons and his wife took from Derry Lodge, near Braemar - along the Larig Ghru to Corrour bothy and a return over the Munro Carn a' Mhaim.
Susan Bedford
Artist Susan Bedford sent in this image of a dramatic looking sky from her tour of Scotland.
