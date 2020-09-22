Scotland

Scotland's papers: Restaurants and bars 'face lockdown closure'

  • 22 September 2020
Image caption The possibility of a second wave of lockdown measures dominates Scotland's papers. The Daily Record claims a leaked government paper shows pub and restaurant closures are being considered to tackle rising Covid-19 levels.
Image caption The National also leads with the leaked memo, which "could signal nationwide curbs on visiting other households" as the first minister insists doing nothing "is not an option".
Image caption It's the same front page headline in the Courier, with Nicola Sturgeon set to announce tighter new controls on Scots today. The paper also covers UK government warnings that there could be 200 coronavirus deaths a day by November if action is not taken.
Image caption The Scottish Sun says the country faces six months of on-off restrictions due to surging Covid numbers. They include hospitality curfews as well as limits on travelling and hospital visits.
Image caption The closure of bars and the reintroduction of travel bans are seen by the Scottish government as a potential "circuit breaker" to halt the spread of the virus, according to the Daily Mail.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says there will be a return to the "Stay at home" message which was given out at the start of the pandemic. The paper says UK government leaders are prepared to "reverse freedoms" as the "second shutdown begins".
Image caption The Scotsman leads with Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson preparing to meet today to decide on new lockdown restrictions. They quote Ms Sturgeon saying the rules could be in place for six months and a normal Christmas is unlikely.
Image caption The Daily Express says Mr Johnson will call on all four nations of the UK to come together to tackle the latest surge in cases. It comes after his leading scientific and medical advisers warned of a "winter death crisis without action".
Image caption The Times splashes with a large image of the PM out for a morning run in Westminster on Monday, alongside its lead on the latest coronavirus measures. It reports exemptions to the rule of six will be dropped, with indoor sporting events understood to be affected. The number of people allowed to attend weddings could also be reduced from 30 to 15, according to the paper.
Image caption The "i" reports Boris Johnson will announce new measures affecting the hospitality industry in the House of Commons on Tuesday after the UK's Covid-19 alert level was moved to 4 - meaning transmission is "high or rising exponentially".
Image caption The Daily Star runs two images of empty supermarket shelves, as it suggests panic-buying shoppers have begun stockpiling some products amid suggestions of further lockdown measures. A director at the British Retail Consortium has urged consumers to be considerate of others and "shop as you normally would".
Image caption Away from coronavirus, The Herald says screening for Alzheimer's disease "could be a reality within five to 10 years". The paper features new research which suggests dementia could be treatable in the same way as breast cancer detected at the earliest stages.
Image caption The Edinburgh News has a front page picture of Nicola Sturgeon warning tougher lockdown measures could be announced today or tomorrow. But it leads with a police appeal for witnesses after a 53-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run in West Lothian on Sunday night.
Image caption The Glasgow Times has an interview with Glasgow's new senior police officer sayings his "firm but compassionate" officers will rise to the challenges facing them in the coming year.
Image caption The Press and Journal leads with a businessman who ran a golf club in Easter Ross being jailed for 15 months over a £150,000 VAT fraud.
Image caption The Evening Express splits its front page between the latest Covid lockdown warnings and a man being jailed for robbing an 82-year-old woman who he threatened with a pair of scissors.

