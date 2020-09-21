Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Hike' in Covid fines and care homes 'shake-up'

  • 21 September 2020
Image caption The Scotsman is one of several papers to lead with moves to increase fines for people who breach lockdown rules. The paper says Scots could face the prospect of fines up to £10,000 if they break rules on self-isolating.
Image caption The Daily Mail leads with the same story, saying the Scottish government warning comes amid a "significant and worrying" rise in new Covid-19 cases.
Image caption The Daily Express says Scottish health secretary Jeane Freeman will announce a decision on whether to "hike" up fines next week. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already said people who break lockdown rules in England could be hit with £10,000 fines.
Image caption The Scottish Sun says ministers have been urged to hold off on new lockdown curbs until Christmas. There are concerns among some medical experts that introducing them now "could lead to the virus surging again in winter".
Image caption The National says Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has confirmed that a Scottish government decision on new restrictions will be announced "very shortly" as Matt Hancock, her UK counterpart, warned England is at a "tipping point".
Image caption The Herald leads with a report which says protecting the elderly from deadly infections such as the coronavirus - without them "being imprisoned" - will mean changes having to be made in how care homes are built.
Image caption "Last chance saloon before new lockdown" is the headline in the Daily Telegraph. The paper says Boris Johnson is expected to give the nation "one final chance" on Tuesday - threatening curfews on pubs and bans on households socialising if the public don't respect the social distancing rules.
Image caption A warning from Downing Street that Britain faces a further six months of "very difficult" lockdown restrictions is the lead in the Times. The paper says the prime minister is expected to announce further measures in the coming days, although it adds that his cabinet ministers are "split over how extensive these should be".
Image caption The Daily Star claims some people are panic buying turkeys over fears they will run out before Christmas. Describing them as "greedy covidiots", the paper says "first it was loo rolls... now bandits grab birds".
Image caption The Courier says business owners in Tayside fear for their survival if there is a second spike in Covid-19. A return to full lockdown would put hundreds of jobs at risk in Dundee and Angus, they say.
Image caption Elsewhere, the Daily Record leads with a woman launching a "double legal fight" over her dead baby's remains - 45 years after she was given an empty coffin to bury. Lydia Reid insists a body she was shown after her newborn's death in 1975 was not her son.
Image caption The Press and Journal says a woman was left "minutes from death" after suffering a severe allergic reaction when she was stung by a jellyfish while swimming at a beach near Nairn.
Image caption The Edinburgh News highlights concerns about a rise in domestic abuse suffered by people who have become isolated because of coronavirus lockdown measures.
Image caption The Evening Express leads with the case of a lorry driver who was found to be four times the drink-drive limit when he was stopped by police.
Image caption The Evening Telegraph also leads with a court case, this time focussing on a knife attacker who threatened to stab a man in the face.
Image caption The Glasgow Times has an interview with the city's highest-ranking police officer, Chief Superintendent Hazel Hendren, who is retiring after 30 years of service.

