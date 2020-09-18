An academy player from Edinburgh Rugby has tested positive for coronavirus.

At the Scottish government's daily briefing on Friday, National Clinical Director Jason Leitch said the player had been at a house party last week with several other team mates.

A further three youth players are also self-isolating.

Edinburgh Rugby's weekend match in France is scheduled to go ahead following an assessment by health teams.

Mr Leitch said he was "personally disappointed" as the house party attended by four youth players breached restrictions on social gatherings and protocols agreed with Scottish Rugby to allow the sport to resume.

He said: "Rugby, like other performance sports has been given the go-ahead on the strict condition that clubs and players abide by the guidance that has been agreed."

Mr Leith said he had spoken to leaders at Scottish Rugby and that they were taking the incident "very seriously indeed".

He added: "Incidents like this and the ones we've seen previously involving other sports underline a really key point.

"If at any time one of us fails to abide by the rules we put others at risk and we give the virus the chance to spread and create consequences that are totally outwith our control."

The club said no further action was required but "all club personnel have been advised to remain vigilant and be aware of, and report, any subsequent symptoms".