Friday's Herald leads with a stark warning from the first minister that tougher coronavirus restrictions could be imminent after the most significant rise in case numbers was registered since May. The paper reports that new cases increased by almost 10% in the daily statistics with 290 cases across Scotland on Thursday, up from 267 the day before. It quotes Nicola Sturgeon as saying: "We are monitoring it very carefully and considering if any further restrictions are necessary for all or part of the country."