Scotland's papers: Warning of tougher lockdown and are curfews next?

  • 18 September 2020
Image caption Friday's Herald leads with a stark warning from the first minister that tougher coronavirus restrictions could be imminent after the most significant rise in case numbers was registered since May. The paper reports that new cases increased by almost 10% in the daily statistics with 290 cases across Scotland on Thursday, up from 267 the day before. It quotes Nicola Sturgeon as saying: "We are monitoring it very carefully and considering if any further restrictions are necessary for all or part of the country."
Image caption "Are curfews next?" asks the Scottish Daily Mail as it suggests Scotland could follow parts of England in implementing a curfew on bars and restaurants to try to slow the spread of coronavirus. It reports that almost 10 million people across the UK are now living under increased anti-virus measures.
Image caption The Scottish Sun also picks out a line from Thursday's Covid-19 update at Holyrood, saying "house parties can kill". Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs that indoor gatherings are spreading the virus and that they were a "danger to life". The lead story highlights figures showing that Police Scotland broke up 405 house parties across Scotland last weekend, with six arrests.
Image caption The Times Scotland leads with the "inefficiency and chaos" of the UK's testing system. It reports claims from a scientist who has toured the government labs which opened in April to process the tests. The scientist says the labs are inefficient and are using cumbersome techniques while running out of staff as they struggle to cope with demand. The government said many of the claims were false.
Image caption The i newspaper leads with an exclusive claiming ministers are planning to invoke emergency powers to vaccinate the public against Covid-19, even if the jab is unlicensed. If a vaccine is available before the end of the Brexit transition period, the UK will sidestep EU law to roll it out before it has been approved officially by the EU watchdog, the paper says. The government says the step would be "very unusual" but would be necessary.
Image caption Claims come from the Scottish Daily Express that the virus is again spreading in Scottish care homes. It reports that 10 care home residents tested positive for Covid-19 in the week to 13 September, the highest number since the end of June.
Image caption The Scotsman says Scottish Borders residents are being advised against all but essential travel across the border into neighbouring Northumberland after new restrictions were announced for the north-east of England. Two million people there have been banned from mixing with other households,. while pubs will now close early as coronavirus cases rise.
Image caption Comments from Scottish Secretary Alister Jack make the top story in the Daily Telegraph's Scottish edition. Mr Jack said talks took place with the first minister before Boris Johnson announced new socialising rules for England - claiming the UK government was "trying in that meeting to get all the devolved administrations on to the same page". He said relationships between Nicola Sturgeon's SNP administration in Edinburgh and Mr Johnson's Conservative government in London could be "strained".
Image caption The National tweaks a previous front page to show what it says is a change of heart from the BBC on its daily broadcast of the Scottish government coronavirus briefings. The corporation announced yesterday that it would screen Nicola Sturgeon's briefings over the "coming weeks" and enhance its coverage of the briefings, by bringing in "other voices and other perspectives".
Image caption A P&J exclusive claims police have started an investigation into the leaking of text messages connected to the Alex Salmond trial. The paper reveals that the Crown Office has instructed officers to look into how WhatsApp messages were made public.
Image caption The Courier claims the same exclusive on the text message story. It also carries a striking image of the "NHS Spitfire" which toured Scotland's hospitals on Thursday to thank frontline staff for their efforts during the pandemic.
Image caption An alleged petrol bomb attack makes the front page of the Daily Record, as it covers the story of a 40-year-old woman who was seriously injured in a fire which police believe was started by an accelerant thrown through a window of her home in Inverclyde. The woman's nine-year-old daughter was also in the property at the time but escaped injury.
Image caption The Stonehaven train derailment is the subject of the Evening Express front page. The sister of one of the vicitims, the driver of the train, has called for UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps to apologise over comments he made about the crash.
Image caption The Edinburgh News goes with an unsatisfactory inspection report for a city care home where 13 residents have died during the coronavirus pandemic.
Image caption The Evening Telegraph's top story is about a couple who appeared in court accused of endangering a man's life after attacking him in Arbroath. Craig Stirling and Gillian Smith are alleged to have repeatedly stamped on Iain Connell's head on 16 September.
Image caption Glasgow's city council has missed out on £1.2m in parking fines, according to the Glasgow Times.
Image caption And in the Daily Star of Scotland, TV presenter Susanna Reid "slams" the BBC after host Sue Barker was dropped from the long-running quiz show Question of Sport.

