Stricter lockdown restrictions barring household visits in the west of Scotland have been extended for another week, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.

The measures cover 1.75 million people living in seven council areas in and around Glasgow.

The restrictions for Glasgow city, East and West Dunbartonshire, Renfrewshire and East Renfrewshire were continued after a review on Monday.

The rules have also applied to North and South Lanarkshire since Friday.

People living in the seven areas are not allowed to host others inside their home, or visit anyone else's home anywhere in Scotland.

The announcement comes on the same day that lockdown restrictions across the country were tightened, with gatherings now restricted to a maximum of six people from two households.

The Scottish government said reported cases of Covid-19 were higher than average in the seven council areas, although an "early assessment" had suggested the tougher measures were "working to slow the increase in cases".

The first minister said it was "clearly regrettable" that the restrictions would have to continue, but said "we must act to get more control over the virus in these areas".

Ms Sturgeon said: "I would ask everyone in the affected areas to continue being extra vigilant, to follow all guidance and to isolate and book a test if they have any symptoms. Do not lose ground now."

The only exception to the bar on indoor meetups is for those in extended households, and only essential indoor visits are being permitted in hospitals and care homes.

People from two different households are still allowed to meet up outdoors and in hospitality settings, as long as groups do not exceed six and wider guidance around hygiene and physical distancing is followed.

The local restrictions will be reviewed again on Tuesday 22 September.