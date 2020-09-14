Scotland

Scotland's papers: Covid rules 'harming' children and Brexit bill

  • 14 September 2020
Image caption The first minister is facing calls to exempt young Scots from the new Covid-19 restrictions on two households and allow them to socialise, reports The Daily Telegraph.
Image caption The Scotsman says the Treasury chief secretary is urging Holyrood to rush through legislation before the UK internal market becomes law to prevent the sale of chlorinated chicken and other controversial foods.
Image caption The Times reports that Boris Johnson's former attorney-general is leading the Brexit treaty rebellion, accusing the prime minister of doing "unconscionable" harm to Britain's international reputation.
Image caption The British Medical Association has warned that consultants could demand extra payments to put their lives on the line in intensive care units if Scotland experiences a second wave of Covid-19, The Herald says.
Image caption "We all must act fast to stop Covid" is the headline on the front page of the i newspaper, saying the the public are being urged to follow the new "rule of six" which is now in force.
Image caption The National says the SNP have warned the NHS could be up for sale if the Conservatives back a "power grab bill" in a vote at Westminster.
Image caption Britain's biggest cancer charity could be forced to sack 1,500 scientists because of a Covid funding crisis, according to the Daily Express. Cancer Research UK is expecting to slash research funding by £450m over three years.
Image caption The Daily Record says a sex attacker has been "trawling for dates" on Tinder just weeks after his release from prison.
Image caption The Sun reports that the Queen has vowed to return to public duty in time for Remembrance Day. The paper says she will be ending her summer break early to work at Buckingham Palace from next month.
Image caption Parrot owners are abandoning their pets in record numbers because of the birds' "constant squawking" during video calls, according to the Daily Star.
Image caption The Courier says the head of a Tayside taxi union has caused controversy after refusing to take passengers who say they have a breathing condition unless they wear a face mask.
Image caption More than 90% of cyclists have experienced a close encounter on the road and two-thirds rate infrastructure for bikes as "very poor", reports the Press and Journal.
Image caption The Evening Express says a lawyer has suggested using a music hall as a court as a way to tackle of backlog of cases that have built up during the coronavirus outbreak.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News says Lewis Capaldi has splashed out on a new home that includes its own trout pond.
Image caption Glasgow City Council has "ruled out" a bid to save 500 jobs at the SEC, reports the Glasgow Times.
Image caption The Evening Telegraph says a 21-year-old man has been accused of using CCTV to monitor his ex-partner.

