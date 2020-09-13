Image copyright Getty Images

The daily count of people testing positive for coronavirus in Scotland has risen for the fourth day in a row.

A total of 244 tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the Scottish government.

It is the second day in a row that the figure has exceeded 200 and the highest number of confirmed cases since 6 May.

However, there were far fewer tests being carried out at that stage of the pandemic meaning many people with the virus did not appear in the statistics.

On Saturday there were 221 cases reported - the highest daily figure since 8 May.

The latest daily figures issued by the Scottish government reveal that:

3.7% of newly-tested individuals had the virus

There were no recorded deaths of people who have tested positive but register offices are generally closed at weekends

Seven people were in intensive care last night with Covid-19 - one fewer than on Saturday

A total of 259 were in hospital with the virus, down two in the last 24 hours

There were 18,303 tests carried out (compared to 4,683 on 6 May)

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the statistics "underline the need for all of us to be careful and abide by public health rules".

Skip Twitter post by @NicolaSturgeon Today’s case report underlines the need for all of us to be careful and abide by public health rules. In particular, please restrict interactions with other households - no more than 6 from 2 households should meet up. Remember FACTS. And please download https://t.co/zArDmkakdC https://t.co/fuuqI4ZWVK — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) September 13, 2020 Report

The statistics have been published ahead of the introduction of new rules forbidding groups of more than six people meeting up either inside or outside in Scotland.

Children under 12 are not counted in "rule of six" which comes into force on Monday.

But more than 1.75m people in Scotland are also constrained by the restrictions of partial lockdown following a spike in cases in Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

People in Glasgow city, Lanarkshire, East and West Dunbartonshire, Renfrewshire and East Renfrewshire cannot meet other households at their own homes.

The latest figures show there were 104 new cases in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area in the last 24 hours.

There were also 62 in Lanarkshire, 25 in Lothian, 12 in the Borders and 11 in Ayrshire and Arran.

The remaining positive cases were recorded in all of the remaining mainland health board areas.

Meanwhile more than 867,000 have downloaded the Protect Scotland contact tracing app.