Image copyright Getty Images

More than 200 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland over the last 24 hours, according to the latest government statistics.

There were a total of 221 confirmed Covid cases - 2.8% of all those who were tested.

However the figures show there were no deaths following a positive Covid test during that time frame.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.