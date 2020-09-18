A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 4 and 11 September. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Image copyright Linda Robertson Image caption Linda Robertson from Longniddry discovered the Smoo cave in Durness on a staycation last week. "What a wonderful site to behold," she said.

Image copyright Anne Patterson Image caption A pine marten was Anne Patterson's "surprise guest" in her garden in Inverness. She said it was a lovely treat to see the animal so close.

Image copyright Fiona Macdonald Image caption Dundee's Strawberry Bank in a picture from Fiona Macdonald.

Image copyright Mary McClymont Image caption Mary McClymont caught the sunrise at Coldingham Bay in the Borders just as the sun was rising, proving the early bird catches the... best pictures.

Image copyright Glyn Booton Image caption End of an era: Glyn Booton was on his way to photograph the Queen of Scots steam train when he captured another great icon of its time on its journey to self-isolation along the A702.

Image copyright Andy Nicholson Image caption Andy Nicholson was out on a favourite walk on Craig Fonvuick above Killiecrankie looking up Glen Girnaig when he photographed this scene. He said the rainbow brought out the colours of the heather.

Image copyright Joe Fitzpatrick Image caption Two's company as a peacock butterfly and a bumblebee shared some space on a sedum plant in Joe Fitzpatrick's garden in Glenrothes.

Image copyright Barney Strachan Image caption A horse and rider got the beach at Whiting Bay on Arran all to themselves as the evening sun sparkled on the water.

Image copyright Ian Barnes Image caption "Like a huge fire" is how Ian Barnes from Lendalfoot describes this pic of the sun setting over the Mull of Kintyre, showing Ailsa Craig.

Image copyright Rosie McGeachan Image caption "I'm not sharing". This cheeky face was caught chowing down on his lunch at Pollok Park by Rosie McGeachan from Glasgow.

Image copyright Linda Hutton Image caption Linda Young from Dunfermline took a trip doon the watter in Glasgow in her RIB and passed the majestic Titan Crane which is 100 years old this year.

Image copyright Gregor Watson Image caption "Oi - got any peanuts?" is what this gallus squirrel might be saying to Boss the beagle in a garden stand-off last week in Avonbridge, Falkirk. Gregor Wilson was there to witness the confrontation.

Image copyright Allan Moore Image caption Two-year-old Daniel plays hide-and-seek in the bushes at his local park in Renfrew. His dad Allan tells us he had been asking to go there from the minute he woke up at 07:00, even in the rain.

Image copyright Kevin Strachan Image caption This vision made Kevin Strachan look twice at the River Tay in Perth. Luckily, he had his camera ready to capture the "snap".

Image copyright Graham Fraser Image caption Glasgow on a dreich night may be quiet and gloomy, but it's beautiful too, as seen by Graham Fraser.

Image copyright Stuart Beattie Image caption Stuart Beattie spotted this solo hiker on the West Highland Way passing Buchaille Etive Mor, in a picture he calls "96 miles of memories".

Image copyright Stephen Regel Image caption Stephen Regel from Nottinghamshire must have been very quiet to not startle this little guy at Kinlochmoidart who was sniffing out some berry treats.

Image copyright Andrew Bunyan Image caption It must be lucky to find a double rainbow and a near-deserted beach and Andrew Bunyan found both at Seilebost beach on the Isle of Harris.

Image copyright Alan Fraser Image caption Italian job: the Italian garden at Glamis Castle looks ready to star in its own movie - shot by Alan Fraser during a trip to visit relatives in the area.

Image copyright Sam Ross Image caption It's not the USA. But there's definitely surfin' going on at Sandend beach on the Moray coast. Sam Ross caught these surfers, if not the wave, on a holiday to Cullen.

Image copyright Carl Taylor Image caption Carl Taylor took this chilling picture at Bracklinn Falls in Callander just as the mist was coming down.

Image copyright Joel Liwanag Image caption A happy message from this painted pebble found by Joel Liwanag from Edinburgh on a marble bench after a long and tiring hike in Kinlochleven.

Image copyright William Cameron Image caption Bill Cameron from Lochaber is a lucky man. He got to see this stunning view of the remains of the old fort of Fort William at Loch Linnhe at sunset.

Image copyright Melissa Rarity Image caption Melissa Rarity from Ayr pretty much captured autumn in this one pic of a stunning tree in Fairlie Glen.

Image copyright Kim Gibson Image caption How accommodating of this stag to wander into Kim Gibson's shot from the Kingshouse Hotel in Glencoe just at the right time.

Image copyright Callum Kerr Image caption Callum Kerr spotted the "NHS Spitfire" on Thursday as it toured Scotland's hospitals to show appreciation for workers' efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Image copyright Jane Sayliss Image caption Jane Sayliss spent hours watching the seals in Gruinard Bay, Wester Ross. She said this one seemed to wave at her before baring its teeth.

