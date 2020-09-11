Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Scottish government says prostitution is a form of gender-based violence

The public is being asked for suggestions on how to reduce the harm to women associated with prostitution.

A consultation has been launched which ministers say will challenge men's demand for prostitution.

Research conducted by the Scottish government in 2017 highlighted the range of risks associated with prostitution, including general and mental health, and women's safety.

It said prostitution was a form of gender-based violence.

The consultation document "Equally Safe" said the Scottish government was determined to ensure women and girls lived free from all forms of violence and abuse.

It has been launched jointly with the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla).

It says prostitution is a form of commercial sexual exploitation, and attitudes which perpetuate that include the continuing demand for prostitution.

Community Safety Minister Ash Denham said men ha a critical role in challenging violence, including reducing the demand for prostitution.

She said: "Scotland's 'Equally Safe' strategy outlines our ambition for everyone to be equally safe and respected - where women and girls live free from all forms of violence and abuse and the attitudes that perpetuate that.

"It is vital that we break down gender norms, stand up to the normalisation of harmful behaviours and work together to achieve greater gender equality in our society."

Behind closed doors

Under the UN Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (Cedaw), the UK agreed to take appropriate measures to suppress all forms of traffic in women and exploitation of prostitution of women.

The consultation document said: "There has been a noticeable shift from on-street to indoor prostitution.

"The scale of indoor prostitution, which is now thought to comprise the vast majority of the market, is much less visible than on-street activity and therefore commonly acknowledged as even more difficult to estimate."

Linda Thompson, from the Encompass Network, a group of charities working with those involved in commercial sexual exploitation, said it welcomed the consultation.

She said it would help Scotland improve prevention, reduce harm and offer support for women involved. It would also provide clear approaches to support those who want to leave prostitution.

The consultation, which will close on 10 December, will also seek views on how to raise awareness among young people about consent in healthy relationships.