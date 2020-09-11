Image copyright PA Media Image caption The jackpot is one of 11 that remain unclaimed

The holder of a winning Euromillions lottery ticket worth £58m has until Sunday to claim their prize.

It was bought in South Ayrshire and matched all five main numbers and the two Lucky Star numbers in the draw on 17 March.

The winning numbers for the draw were 05, 07, 08, 16 and 20, with the Lucky Stars 2 and 12.

The odds of choosing the numbers correctly has been estimated at one in almost 140,000,000

If the £57,869,670 prize remains unclaimed it will go into National Lottery Project funds.

This jackpot is one of 11 that had still not been claimed according to the National Lottery website.

The South Ayrshire ticket would claim the highest amount - the next largest is £1m.

A claim for the jackpot was reported in April however the money has not been awarded.

They added: "As with all major prizes, the claim goes through a rigorous validation process to ensure the prize can be paid under the National Lottery Game Rules.

"With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize. If a valid claim is not received within this period, the prize money is passed to good causes."

Scotland's biggest Euromillions winners were Colin and Chris Weir, from Largs in North Ayrshire, who won £161m in 2011.