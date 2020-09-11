Image copyright PA Media Image caption Nicola Sturgeon's coronavirus briefings have previously been broadcast live on BBC One Scotland as well as being streamed online

The deputy first minister has urged the BBC to reconsider its decision to stop daily live TV broadcasts of the Scottish government's coronavirus briefing.

The BBC plans to continue streaming them online but will only show them live on television when there are major developments.

John Swinney said the decision was "a matter for regret".

He said TV may be preferred by people with limited internet access.

Mr Swinney told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme: "I see a lot of commentary from people who are talking about for example older people who maybe don't have access to internet technology who actually look to the briefing to give them clarity about what is happening in relation to coronavirus.

"I think it's been a really important channel of public communication for the Scottish government and the first minister to be able to speak directly to members of the public about the very difficult issues with which we are wrestling."

He said the rapid take-up of the new coronavirus contact tracing app was a good example of the way television could assist in getting across a public health message.

"It's been a crucial part of the communication and I would like to see it continue to be broadcast on BBC Scotland channels because of the importance of getting that message directly to members of the public."

Streaming online

The briefings from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and other ministers or health officials have previously been broadcast on BBC One Scotland and the BBC Scotland channel, as well as being streamed on the BBC News website and featuring on BBC Radio Scotland.

The BBC said in a statement: "We will continue to provide extensive coverage of the government press conferences across our news services, including streaming online.

"We will of course consider showing press conferences live when any major developments or updates are anticipated."

The Scottish Conservatives have claimed Nicola Sturgeon has at times used the daily briefings as political platform to criticise the UK government.

At the weekend, Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross suggested that now the Scottish Parliament was up and running again, this was a more appropriate forum for making announcements, as it would allow MSPs to challenge the first minister when appropriate.

Ms Sturgeon has repeatedly insisted that dealing with the coronavirus crisis is above party politics, and adamantly denies using her briefings for political gain.