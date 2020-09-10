Image copyright EPA

People arriving in Scotland from Hungary and the French island of Réunion will have to self-isolate for 14 days, it has been announced.

They will be added to Scotland's quarantine list from 0400 on Saturday.

The Scottish government said the move followed a significant rise in coronavirus cases in the two countries.

However, people arriving from Sweden will no longer have to quarantine from Saturday after it was added to the list of exempt locations.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf warned that the situation could change quickly in other countries.

"People should think very hard before deciding to travel abroad unless it is really necessary," he said.

In recent weeks Portugal and Greece have been added to Scotland's quarantine list. Portugal is now also being added to the list for England.

Mr Yousaf said anyone who had returned to Scotland from Hungary or Réunion in recent days should be "particularly careful in their social contacts" and stick to the public health guidance.