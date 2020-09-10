BBC Scotland political editor Brian Taylor to retire

Image caption Brian Taylor is retiring after 30 years as political editor

BBC Scotland's political editor Brian Taylor has announced he is to retire after almost 30 years in his role.

Brian, who joined the BBC in 1985 and became political editor in 1991, will step down at the end of October.

Before joining the BBC, he worked in newspapers for eight years including six years as a lobby correspondent at Westminster.

He said his job had been "a pleasure, a privilege and, not infrequently, a source of innocent merriment".

"As a journalist, starting first in newspapers, I have covered every prime minister since Callaghan - and every first minister since the reconvening of Scotland's Parliament," he said.

"It has always been my endeavour to offer robust but fair coverage and I am certain my BBC colleagues will continue to pursue those aims."

'Turn of phrase'

Brian was born in Dundee in 1955 and is a former pupil of the High School of Dundee. He graduated from the University of St Andrews with an MA in English.

BBC Scotland's head of news Gary Smith said Brian was "something of an institution, with his insights, analysis and colourful turn of phrase".

"He is an honorary professor, an author, a lover of literature, theatre and golf, and - it's been rumoured - a bit of a fan of Dundee United.

"He will be a huge loss to us, and I personally will miss his wisdom and wit."

The process of recruiting Brian's successor as political editor will begin in the coming weeks.