The total number of deaths in Scotland rose by a third between April and June 2020, according to official figures.

The National Records of Scotland (NRS) said 18,201 deaths had been registered, 4,515 more than the five-year average.

Covid-19 was the underlying cause in 3,739 of them, accounting for 83% of the excess deaths.

Deaths from diabetes, dementia and Alzheimer's were also significantly higher than the five-year average, the NRS said.

