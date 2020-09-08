Domestic abuse charges reach four-year high

Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption COPFS say charges remain steady at around 30,000

The number of charges for domestic abuse crimes in Scotland has risen to its highest level in four years, according to prosecutors.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) also said the proportion of cases resulting in court proceedings was at a six-year high.

More than 1,000 offences were charged under new laws designed to combat controlling behaviour.

The figures cover the 12 months to June 2020 and include some of lockdown.

Overall, 30,718 domestic abuse charges were recorded, up 5.7% on the previous year, while more than nine out of 10 (92%) offences were prosecuted.

Cases under the new offence of engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour or psychological domestic abuse, which came into force last year, represented more than 3% of charges.

The majority of people charged were men between the ages of 21 and 40.

Evidence from charities suggested domestic abuse would rise during the coronavirus lockdown, however the COPFS figures do not cover the entire period.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said the figures indicated that new domestic abuse laws were encouraging victims to report crimes.

He added: "We have provided an additional £825,000 to Police Scotland to support the training of 14,000 officers and frontline staff to respond to and investigate the new domestic abuse offence.

"I want to be absolutely clear that all forms of violence against women and girls, including domestic abuse and stalking, will not be tolerated and holding perpetrators to account will continue to be a priority."

Mr Yousaf said he would introduce a bill to Parliament to give police and courts new powers to remove suspected domestic abusers from homes "in the coming weeks".