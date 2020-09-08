Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More than 170 new cases were reported in total, with 91 in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde

New coronavirus cases have been detected in every mainland health board area in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

There have been 176 positive tests across the country since Monday, including 91 in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde - where visiting restrictions are in force.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also said that three people had died after testing positive for the virus.

This is the highest number of deaths by that measure since 30 June, she said.