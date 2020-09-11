A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 4 and 11 September. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Image copyright Lorena Ferrero Image caption Are you ready to jump into the latest Your pictures of Scotland? Thank you to Lorena Ferrero for this picture from Stonehaven.

Image copyright Jennifer Skinner Image caption Jennifer Skinner said this was the amazing sunrise she woke up to this week in Sandwick, Shetland.

Image copyright Steven Lapsley Image caption North Berwick's Tantallon Castle photographed by Steven Lapsley.

Image copyright Gill Mackintosh Image caption Ewe waiting for the bus? Gill Mackintosh spotted this sheep in a bus shelter on a drive out to Huisinish point on North Harris.

Image copyright Phil Dawson Image caption Which way is up in Phil Dawson's Buchanan Street, Glasgow, puddle picture?

Image copyright Tony Sanderson Image caption Tony Sanderson said he was glad he dragged himself out of bed to capture this image at daybreak at Covesea Lighthouse near Lossiemouth.

Image copyright David Taggart Image caption David Taggart came across this adder basking in early morning sunshine on a trail run through the Lairig Ghru.

Image copyright Danny McCafferty Image caption Danny McCafferty and Rebecca Walker enjoyed this view on a Saturday afternoon trip to New Lanark.

Image copyright Charles Colliar Image caption Charles Colliar took his image of a female roe deer and her young in the Helix park in Falkirk.

Image copyright Mike Tracy Image caption Mike Tracy's photo of a plane approaching Glasgow Airport was taken from Paisley.

Image copyright Sean Blake Image caption Sunset in the beautiful east coast fishing village of Anstruther in a photograph by Sean Blake.

Image copyright Graeme Biggar Image caption The greeting party at a croft on Lewis in a picture from Graeme Biggar from Helensburgh.

Image copyright Simon Gauld Image caption Simon Gauld said this new mural in Dundee’s Cardean Street depicts the interior of the city's traditional tenements.

Image copyright Laura Smith Image caption Laura Smith's boyfriend Craig walking towards the pot of gold in Portnahaven, Islay.

Image copyright Andy Robb Image caption Andy Robb's image shows the view from the Pap of Glencoe path looking over Eilean Munde and Ballachulish Bridge in the background.

Image copyright Laura Farquhar Image caption Laura Farquhar, from Dunfermline, said she was lucky to see a basking shark - its snout and fin visible above the sea's surface - on a trip to the Isle of Skye.

Image copyright Calum Whyte Image caption Calum Whyte was travelling the North Coast 500 scenic route on his motorbike when he came across this Highland cow near Applecross

Image copyright David May Image caption David May's view from the fireman’s side on the locomotive 828, which is run by the Strathspey Railway at Aviemore. The loco was being track tested after a boiler refurbishment.

Image copyright Jim Reavey Image caption A brooding atmospheric view of Loch Tay from Drummond Hill in a photograph sent in by Jim Reavey.

Image copyright Freya Robertson Image caption Bearded collie Leia hitting the heights in East Lothian. "She loves bales," said owner Freya Robertson.

Image copyright Mangela Coia Image caption Autumn colours in Mangela Coia's picture of the mountain Stac Pollaidh in Assynt

Image copyright Alison Escobar Image caption Alison Escobar's artistically taken shot of her three-year-old daughter reflected in glass while drawing with chalk.

Image copyright Roy Mitchell Image caption This squirrel looks like it could be playing an invisible piano in Roy Mitchell's picture from Perth.

Image copyright Stephen Pusey Image caption Stephen Pusey and girlfriend Sarah enjoyed a walk at Aberlady. It was a beautiful day and the grasses on the dunes were bending in the wind, said Stephen.

Image copyright Chris Martin Image caption "What do you mean 'they're behind moo'?" Roxy the dog seems to be asking in Chris Martin's picture taken at Knockentiber, Ayrshire.

Image copyright Frank Urban Image caption Getting the last crumbs of breakfast off your face in Frank Urban's picture taken on Skye.

Image copyright Dave Cullen Image caption Dave Cullen's photograph of Belhaven Bridge, aka "The Bridge to Nowhere" at Belhaven.

Image copyright Philip Graham Image caption It was four seasons in one day at the Quiraing on Skye, but the rain finally cleared for Philip Graham to take this shot.

Image copyright Craig Donaldson Image caption Craig Donaldson found the perfect spot to sit and reflect on the past six months during a bike tour to the Outer Hebrides.

Image copyright Mervyn Rendall Image caption Is this seal smiling? Mervyn Rendall took the picture at Shapinsay, Orkney.

Image copyright Fiona Finlayson Image caption Fiona Finlayson, from Livingston, took this shot of a "mean and moody" sky over Orkney's St Magnus Cathedral.

Image copyright Marius Darbutas Image caption Marius Darbutas' titled his photograph Princess Street Light Trails

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.