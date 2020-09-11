A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 4 and 11 September. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs
which can be found here.
Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.
Image copyright
Lorena Ferrero
Image caption
Are you ready to jump into the latest Your pictures of Scotland? Thank you to Lorena Ferrero for this picture from Stonehaven.
Image copyright
Jennifer Skinner
Image caption
Jennifer Skinner said this was the amazing sunrise she woke up to this week in Sandwick, Shetland.
Image copyright
Steven Lapsley
Image caption
North Berwick's Tantallon Castle photographed by Steven Lapsley.
Image copyright
Gill Mackintosh
Image caption
Ewe waiting for the bus? Gill Mackintosh spotted this sheep in a bus shelter on a drive out to Huisinish point on North Harris.
Image copyright
Phil Dawson
Image caption
Which way is up in Phil Dawson's Buchanan Street, Glasgow, puddle picture?
Image copyright
Tony Sanderson
Image caption
Tony Sanderson said he was glad he dragged himself out of bed to capture this image at daybreak at Covesea Lighthouse near Lossiemouth.
Image copyright
David Taggart
Image caption
David Taggart came across this adder basking in early morning sunshine on a trail run through the Lairig Ghru.
Image copyright
Danny McCafferty
Image caption
Danny McCafferty and Rebecca Walker enjoyed this view on a Saturday afternoon trip to New Lanark.
Image copyright
Charles Colliar
Image caption
Charles Colliar took his image of a female roe deer and her young in the Helix park in Falkirk.
Image copyright
Mike Tracy
Image caption
Mike Tracy's photo of a plane approaching Glasgow Airport was taken from Paisley.
Image copyright
Sean Blake
Image caption
Sunset in the beautiful east coast fishing village of Anstruther in a photograph by Sean Blake.
Image copyright
Graeme Biggar
Image caption
The greeting party at a croft on Lewis in a picture from Graeme Biggar from Helensburgh.
Image copyright
Simon Gauld
Image caption
Simon Gauld said this new mural in Dundee’s Cardean Street depicts the interior of the city's traditional tenements.
Image copyright
Laura Smith
Image caption
Laura Smith's boyfriend Craig walking towards the pot of gold in Portnahaven, Islay.
Image copyright
Andy Robb
Image caption
Andy Robb's image shows the view from the Pap of Glencoe path looking over Eilean Munde and Ballachulish Bridge in the background.
Image copyright
Laura Farquhar
Image caption
Laura Farquhar, from Dunfermline, said she was lucky to see a basking shark - its snout and fin visible above the sea's surface - on a trip to the Isle of Skye.
Image copyright
Calum Whyte
Image caption
Calum Whyte was travelling the North Coast 500 scenic route on his motorbike when he came across this Highland cow near Applecross
Image copyright
David May
Image caption
David May's view from the fireman’s side on the locomotive 828, which is run by the Strathspey Railway at Aviemore. The loco was being track tested after a boiler refurbishment.
Image copyright
Jim Reavey
Image caption
A brooding atmospheric view of Loch Tay from Drummond Hill in a photograph sent in by Jim Reavey.
Image copyright
Freya Robertson
Image caption
Bearded collie Leia hitting the heights in East Lothian. "She loves bales," said owner Freya Robertson.
Image copyright
Mangela Coia
Image caption
Autumn colours in Mangela Coia's picture of the mountain Stac Pollaidh in Assynt
Image copyright
Alison Escobar
Image caption
Alison Escobar's artistically taken shot of her three-year-old daughter reflected in glass while drawing with chalk.
Image copyright
Roy Mitchell
Image caption
This squirrel looks like it could be playing an invisible piano in Roy Mitchell's picture from Perth.
Image copyright
Stephen Pusey
Image caption
Stephen Pusey and girlfriend Sarah enjoyed a walk at Aberlady. It was a beautiful day and the grasses on the dunes were bending in the wind, said Stephen.
Image copyright
Chris Martin
Image caption
"What do you mean 'they're behind moo'?" Roxy the dog seems to be asking in Chris Martin's picture taken at Knockentiber, Ayrshire.
Image copyright
Frank Urban
Image caption
Getting the last crumbs of breakfast off your face in Frank Urban's picture taken on Skye.
Image copyright
Dave Cullen
Image caption
Dave Cullen's photograph of Belhaven Bridge, aka "The Bridge to Nowhere" at Belhaven.
Image copyright
Philip Graham
Image caption
It was four seasons in one day at the Quiraing on Skye, but the rain finally cleared for Philip Graham to take this shot.
Image copyright
Craig Donaldson
Image caption
Craig Donaldson found the perfect spot to sit and reflect on the past six months during a bike tour to the Outer Hebrides.
Image copyright
Mervyn Rendall
Image caption
Is this seal smiling? Mervyn Rendall took the picture at Shapinsay, Orkney.
Image copyright
Fiona Finlayson
Image caption
Fiona Finlayson, from Livingston, took this shot of a "mean and moody" sky over Orkney's St Magnus Cathedral.
Image copyright
Marius Darbutas
Image caption
Marius Darbutas' titled his photograph Princess Street Light Trails
