Image copyright PA Media Image caption About 125,000 original estimates were downgraded by the SQA

Pupils who had their exam results changed in August have started receiving their new certificates.

This year's grades were originally based on teacher assessments after exams were cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But when the results were published, 125,000 of those estimates had been downgraded by the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA).

Education Secretary John Swinney later apologised and ordered a U-turn.

Up to 75,000 new certificates are to be issued. The SQA said the cost of the re-issue would be done through existing budgets.

The SQA said it had downgraded results to ensure they were comparable with previous years.

However, the move led to claims that the system unfairly penalised pupils at schools which had historically not performed so well.

The Conservatives, Labour and the Lib Dems called for Mr Swinney's resignation during a vote of no confidence at Holyrood.

School pupils also staged protests after the results were published.

Mr Swinney's climbdown on the issue was enough for the Scottish Greens to back the SNP in the vote and keep the education secretary in his post.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Many pupils staged protests at the exam result downgrades

The certificates being issued this week will also confirm that any results upgraded by the SQA will also be retained.

Meanwhile, the academic year officially begins at two Scottish universities - Napier in Edinburgh and the University of the Highlands and Islands.

Most teaching has stopped in universities over the past six months, with exams cancelled or going online.

There were also no traditional graduation ceremonies at the end of the summer term.

Undergraduate students across the country will be returning over the next few weeks, although most teaching will take place online.

National guidance was published last week on issues including student accommodation and helping overseas students who have to quarantine on arrival in Scotland.