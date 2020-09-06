Image copyright Getty Images

There have been 208 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

The figure represents the highest daily increase in Scotland since May and compares with 141 cases on Saturday.

Despite the rise, there have been no reported deaths of people who tested positive for the virus in the past 28 days.

The figures showed the biggest rise in cases was in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, where 92 cases were reported.

Restrictions on people visiting other households were reintroduced in Glasgow city, West Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire on 2 September after concerns about the number of cases.

There have also been 30 new cases in the NHS Lanarkshire area. The health board there indicated on Friday that some restrictions could be imposed due to a recent rise in infections.

In response to the figures, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted that they should "remind us of the need to deploy strong counter measures".

She said this was a moment to take note and act in a way that prevents spread and said that the rise in cases had not been matched by a rise in hospital ICU admissions and deaths.

But she warned: "That's good news, but we mustn't be complacent about it. It could be a time lag - some countries, eg France, that have cases rising for longer are seeing these indications rise too."

