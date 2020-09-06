Image caption

The Sunday Times leads with the fallout from a blockade of newspaper printworks by climate change protestors. The paper follows up Saturday's blockade of the plants, which included Eurocentral in North Lanarkshire, saying ministers "spoke up for press freedom" in the wake of the action that prevented the delivery of 1.5 million papers. It quotes the prime minister saying: "A free press is vital in holding the government and other powerful institutions to account."