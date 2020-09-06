Scotland

Scotland's papers: ER blockade and council leader 'flout of order'

  • 6 September 2020
Image caption The Sunday Mail leads with a picture of Susan Aitken, the leader of Glasgow City Council, appearing to break social distancing rules. An SNP spokesman insisted the group had not breached current guidance. However, Ms Aitken issued an apology, says the paper, for appearing to breach the rules.
Image caption The Sunday Times leads with the fallout from a blockade of newspaper printworks by climate change protestors. The paper follows up Saturday's blockade of the plants, which included Eurocentral in North Lanarkshire, saying ministers "spoke up for press freedom" in the wake of the action that prevented the delivery of 1.5 million papers. It quotes the prime minister saying: "A free press is vital in holding the government and other powerful institutions to account."
Image caption The organisation behind the protest, Extinction Rebellion, could be treated as an organised crime group in the future, says the Sunday Telegraph. In a front-page commentary, the paper's associate editor, Camilla Tominey, complains the campaigners only want a free press if it agrees with their agenda.
Image caption The amount of taxpayers' money being written off in Scottish government investments, such as the buyout of Prestwick Airport, makes the front page of the Herald on Sunday.
Image caption The Scottish Sun on Sunday reports on claims that the captain in charge of the Waverley paddle steamer that crashed had previously been involved in an accident whilst in charge of the ship.
Image caption The ongoing questions about the future of Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard makes the splash in the Scotland on Sunday.
Image caption The Sunday Post leads with a story about an autistic man being detained at the state hospital.
Image caption The Sunday National has a special report on Scottish independence and quotes First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as saying the Tories cannot "hold back the tide of public opinion" on the issue.
Image caption The Sunday Express is reporting that Boris Johnson will consider "starving the [EU] of access to cheap money on the financial markets" in the event no long-term trade deal can be agreed before the transition period ends at the turn of the year.

