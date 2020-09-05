Image copyright Getty Images

The number of coronavirus cases in Scotland has risen by 141 in the past 24 hours.

The figures showed the biggest rise was in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde area where 68 new cases were reported.

In Lanarkshire, where public health officials have warned new lockdown measures could be introduced if the infection rate kept rising, 20 new cases were reported since Friday.

There were no reported deaths. A total of two people were in intensive care.

The new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Scotland represent 1.5% of newly tested individuals.

The figures for NHS Lanarkshire show there has been a total of 3,064 confirmed cases of Covid-19 for the health board area.