UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has claimed Scotland "jumped the gun" by adding Greece to the quarantine list.

On Wednesday, the Scottish government moved Greece to the list of countries from where returning travellers have to self isolate for 14 days.

Mr Shapps also said that adding Portugal had caused "confusion" and that Scotland and Wales had not taken the latest data into consideration.

Quarantine for travellers coming from Portugal begins at 04:00 on Saturday.

French Polynesia was also added to the list from 04:00 the same day.

'Jumped the gun'

Scotland's Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said: "We continue to closely monitor the situation in all parts of the world and base the decisions we make on the scientific evidence available."

Speaking on the BBC's Today programme, Mr Shapps said: "On Wednesday the Scots - without using the joint bio-security centre data for this particular decision - decided that people from Greece would be excluded, and jumped the gun on that.

"It is their right to do it but it doesn't make the overall message any clearer."

The quarantine rule for travellers coming to Scotland from Greece came into force at 04:00 on Thursday.

The ruling also affects those coming in to English airports from those countries on the list, before travelling to Scotland.

He said that the devolved administrations had their own laws and regulations and it was not dissimilar to seeing the lockdown rules applied differently in different parts of the UK during the coronavirus crisis.

He said "ideally" the UK government would try to co-ordinate with the other administrations on travel announcements but that this week "it didn't work out".

The UK is now split on its rules for Portugal. Quarantine for Welsh travellers began at 04:00 on Friday, Scots have to self-isolate from 04:00 on Saturday and English returners are not subject to any requirements to self isolate.

Portugal, Greece and French Polynesia are still on England and Northern Ireland's lists of travel corridors.

Mr Shapps also claimed that the Scottish and Welsh governments may have made decisions on Portugal without seeing all the data.

He said: "The Welsh administration had not noticed or not seen a second figure which is the percentage number of cases which test positive. That is really important because what we don't want to do is exclude countries for doing the right thing in carrying out lots of tests.

"When we brought Portugal into the travel corridor they had a test positivity rate of 1.8% but this week it was 1.6%, so the number had fallen."

He described Portugal as being on a "borderline", adding that "the opinion of England and Northern Ireland is that it did not justify quarantine this week".

'A complete shambles'

When Derek Burt's mother was diagnosed with MND six weeks ago, she asked for "one more trip" - a holiday with her family.

With trips to Florida and Croatia already cancelled, when quarantine restrictions were lifted two weeks ago they settled on Portugal.

Although the virus rates seemed on the high-side, he "assumed the government knew what they were doing" and would not return the country to the quarantine list.

"How stupid was I to show any faith in our countries' decision-makers?" he said.

They have had an amazing week, and his mother was able to fulfil her wish to watch her grandchildren playing in the pool of their villa.

But now the family from Dunfermline in Fife is racing to get home to beat the new restrictions that come into force at 04:00 on Saturday.

Mr Burt said he is "incredibly frustrated" by the decision of the Scottish and Welsh governments, describing it as a "complete shambles".

The seven-day infection rate in Portugal has increased from 15.3 to 23 per 100,000 people.

A seven-day rate of 20 per 100,000 is the threshold above which the UK government generally considers triggering quarantine conditions.

Holidaymakers have only been able to travel from Scotland to Portugal without quarantine restrictions since 22 August, when it was added to the government "exemptions" list.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said the Scottish government was in regular discussions with the other three governments in the UK.

"The requirement for travellers to quarantine for 14 days on arrival from a non-exempt country is vital to help prevent transmission of the virus and to suppress it - not doing so poses a significant risk to wider public health across Scotland," he said.

The moves have been criticised by leading figures in the aviation industry, who have compared job losses in the industry to the demise of the coal industry in the 1980s.

'Half announcements and teasers'

Mike Tibbert, vice president of Scottish Passenger Agents' Association (SPAA) accused the Scottish government of playing games, with its "half announcements and teasers"

He said: "The entire travel sector and the travelling public need consistency and clear, well timed messaging.

"But the toing and froing on the safe list versus quarantine is actually distracting from the main issue which is the total lack of immediate support for the travel sector and the complete absence of a strategic plan to save future travel.

"Once lost, our connectivity to the rest of the world - and consequently theirs to us - will disappear. And once this happens and we lose flight routes, it will be years before we can rebuild these.