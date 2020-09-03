Portugal will be added to Scotland's quarantine list from this weekend, senior Scottish government sources have told BBC Scotland.

It means travellers arriving in Scotland from Portugal will have to quarantine for 14 days.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.