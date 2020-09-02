Image copyright ANDY BUCHANAN

Health officials have found evidence of coronavirus spreading in two schools in Glasgow.

The schools have not been identified by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde but they are both in the Glasgow city council area.

The health board said there was evidence of transmission of the virus amongst a small number of cases in school settings.

In a statement, they added that it was being "carefully managed".

It follows new restrictions on people visiting other households in Glasgow and two other areas.

About 800,000 people in Glasgow city, West Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire are affected by the rules.

