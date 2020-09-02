Image caption Ken MacQuarrie started out as a researcher at the BBC in Scotland 45 years ago

BBC Director of Nations and Regions Ken MacQuarrie has announced his intention to leave the corporation.

He will step down from the role at the end of 2020, before leaving the BBC next year.

Mr MacQuarrie, who was director of BBC Scotland from 2009 to 2016, leaves the corporation after 45 years.

New Director-General Tim Davie praised Mr MacQuarrie's "hard work, loyalty and commitment to public service broadcasting".

In an email to colleagues, Mr MacQuarrie said: "As the BBC enters a new era the time is right for me to hand the reins over to someone new."

'Challenges to face'

He described managing one of the BBC's largest and most high profile divisions for the last four years as "a privilege and an honour".

"I've enjoyed working with you all to build nations and regions as a brilliantly confident and creative part of the BBC.

"We have many challenges to face, but I'm sure with all our hard work and determination the BBC will flourish," he added.

Mr MacQuarrie joined the BBC in 1975 as a researcher.

At BBC Scotland, his posts included controller, head of programmes, head of features and head of Gaelic, features and children's.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption New BBC Director-General Tim Davie praised Mr MacQuarrie's "wise counsel"

Mr Davie, who has just taken over the role of director-general, said that during Mr MacQuarrie's time at the BBC his "hard work, loyalty and commitment to public service broadcasting across the whole of the UK has remained constant".

He went on to say that he was a "visionary" director of BBC Scotland before he led the nations and regions division.

Mr Davie added: "His wise counsel to me personally, to the executive committee, and the BBC board has been highly valued and very much appreciated by all of us.

"So often Ken has been the person that we have turned to in tough times for calm, insightful advice."