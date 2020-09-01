Quarantine restrictions will be imposed on people travelling from Greece to Scotland, the Scottish government has announced.

They will be required to isolate for 14 days if they arrive in Scotland after 04:00 on Thursday.

Ministers said they have taken the move due a "significant rise" in cases of Covid-19 being brought into Scotland from people who have been to Greece.

A number of cases can be traced to the Greek islands.

As a result the country has been being removed from the exemption list on public health grounds.

It is believed the prevalence of Covid-19 in Greece currently remains lower than 20 per 100,000 but a number of cases of the virus in Scotland have been traced back to travel to Greece.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said: "We are in the midst of a global pandemic and the situation in many countries can change suddenly.

"Therefore, people should think very hard before committing to non-essential travel abroad.

"With Scotland's relatively low infection rate, importation of new cases from Greece is a significant risk to public health."

