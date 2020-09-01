Image copyright PA Media

Restrictions on visiting other households are being reintroduced in the Glasgow area after an increase in cases of coronavirus.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the move after 66 new positive tests were recorded in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.

The restrictions will apply to people living in Glasgow, West Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire.

They will be in place for two weeks, but will be reviewed after a week.

It is estimated that the restrictions will affect impact on more than 800,000 people.

Ms Sturgeon said the transmission of the virus in the affected areas appeared to mainly to be happening inside people's homes and between households.

As a result, people in the three council areas should not host people from other households inside their homes or visit some else's home.

