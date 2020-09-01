Image copyright PA Media

Talks will be held to decide if action is needed to tackle the spread of coronavirus cases in the Glasgow area, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The first minister said 66 of the 154 new cases reported in Scotland had been in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.

She said this was "causing us some concern" and that further analysis was being carried out.

Ms Sturgeon will chair a meeting of the Scottish government's resilience committee on Tuesday afternoon.

The first minister said it would discuss whether "further action" is necessary to prevent the spread of the virus.

Contact tracing is continuing for identified clusters in Glasgow, Forth Valley and the Highlands.

The latest figures published by the Scottish government showed that 66 new cases were recorded by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, while 27 were detected by NHS Lanarkshire.

The overall figure represents 1.2% of those tested, and brings the total number of cases to 20,632.

No deaths have been reported since last week.