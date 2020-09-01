Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Second lockdown looms' as coronavirus cases rise

  • 1 September 2020
Image caption Scotland's first minister says there is a risk that meeting indoors could be curtailed if positive cases continue to rise in the community, The Scotsman reports. It says a "second lockdown looms" if Scots keep breaking lockdown restrictions.
Image caption At Monday's Scottish government briefing, Nicola Sturgeon told of her "anxiety" at the sharp rise in cases - with 160 people testing positive in the previous 24 hours. The Herald also warns Scotland could go back into lockdown.
Image caption On the same story, the Scottish Daily Mail says the "sharp spike" - the biggest daily rise in cases for three months - could lead to restrictions on indoor gatherings.
Image caption The i also carries a warning about indoor visits being curtailed as cases rise. It quotes Ms Sturgeon of warning against "really dangerous" complacency.
Image caption New rules on indoor meetings are "possible", the Daily Telegraph reports. The paper says Ms Sturgeon will reconsider restrictions after a rise in cases linked to house parties.
Image caption Scots have been "warned", the Daily Express reports. It also notes that positive cases have "soared to the highest level in three months".
Image caption The Scottish Sun speculates that fuel duty could be increased by up to 5p by the chancellor to help pay for the pandemic. It says the move would automatically add 2p per litre at the pumps.
