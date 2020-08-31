Image copyright Getty Images

Scotland's independent poverty advisor has said it is shocked at the underuse of crisis funding during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Poverty and Inequality Commission claims Scottish Welfare Fund (SWF) payouts were too low during lockdown.

The fund offers grants to people in need, and is administered through local authorities.

Council umbrella group Cosla said it was "disappointed" the commission did not consult them for its report.

They said it would have helped them "to better understand the experience and challenges of delivering the fund during the pandemic".

The Scottish government said it would consider the commission's recommendations.

Fund 'under-utilised'

The commission's report shows that there were £8.6m payouts of SWF money between April and June this year.

That represented 15% of the fund's £57.6m budget.

But the commission said that, after the Scottish government added £45m to the fund at the start of lockdown, proportionally grants totalling £14.4m (25% of the budget) should have been handed out.

Councils were also given more flexibility in how the fund is used - to ensure they can support people in financial crisis, including workers in the gig economy.

Image copyright PA Image caption Crisis grants are given out to Scots struggling to pay for basics such as food or heating

In addition, the commission found that spending the fund during lockdown was £1.1m lower than in the same period in 2019.

Chairman Bill Scott said they would seek to resolve the issues with the Scottish government with the "utmost urgency".

He added: "In April, more than one in five people across Scotland said they were very or extremely concerned about being able to pay bills. We are seeing drastic increases in food parcel provision and emergency grants across the third sector.

"We know that local authority staff have been committed and worked diligently through a challenging time to meet the needs of vulnerable people. Yet, the Scottish Welfare Fund remains under-utilised, to the detriment of those who need access to its funding the most."

"It is unacceptable that the SWF is not being promoted properly and that known barriers to accessing this vital support still exist. People must know where to go for financial assistance and then receive necessary funding easily and with dignity."

Local discretion

The commission has recommended that the Scottish government should now set minimum award amounts for applications and do more to improve its monitoring and evaluation of SWF administration.

It also suggests that the Scottish government should work with the local authority body Cosla, to develop a Scotland-wide policy on the provision of support to those with no recourse to public funds through local authorities.

Councillor Kelly Parry, the community wellbeing spokesperson at Cosla, said: "We welcome the observations and any opportunity to work with the commission and the Scottish government to strengthen local approaches whilst retaining local discretion to meet unique local needs."

A Scottish government spokesperson said: "We more than doubled the Scottish Welfare Fund to £80m this year to ensure there is additional financial support to people coping with the economic impacts of coronavirus. It is then administered and distributed by local authorities.

"It is important that awareness of the fund is high so that as many people as possible who need the support are able to access it when they need it. We thank the Poverty and Inequality Commission for their recommendations, which we will consider."