A total of 123 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the highest figure in more than a week.

But no new deaths have been reported among those with a positive result, and the number of people in hospital dropped to 251, down seven.

The percentage of positive tests remained at 0.7%.

Five people are being treated in intensive care, no change on Saturday's figure.

The combined figure for Saturday (88) and Sunday (123) was the biggest leap in positive cases in 48 hours since 22 May.

Sunday's figure matches the 123 cases which were reported just over a week ago on 22 August

The Scottish government's daily update showed that six of the new cases are in the Grampian health board area, 39 in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 26 in Lanarkshire and seven in Tayside.

All four health boards have dealt with clusters in previous weeks.

Nicola Sturgeon said the high number of new cases was "a worry" but said it was important to note that the positivity rate for tests carried out in Scotland remained below 1%.

She said that Test and Protect was working hard to identify links and patterns and to break transmission chains.