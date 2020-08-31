Image copyright New Age Fitness Image caption Gym equipment will be spaced out for social distancing

Gyms, swimming pools and indoor sports courts can now reopen in Scotland after the coronavirus lockdown.

After almost 24 weeks, venues will be able to open after Nicola Sturgeon brought the planned date for some indoor sports forward by two weeks.

It comes as the requirement for school pupils to wear face coverings also comes into effect.

Secondary pupils will wear them between classes and all pupils will wear them on school transport.

The reopening of indoor sports halls follows weeks of pressure from the fitness industry and sports governing bodies.

They argued that strict safety measures would allow them to open safely.

Over 12s can take part in non-contact activity in places such as dance and gymnastics studios. Younger children can do all activity.

Image copyright New Age Fitness Image caption Members at New Age Fitness will be met with rows of sanitiser to clean equipment and reminders of the rules

Gym owner Steven Morley will open the doors of his New Age Fitness gyms in Hamilton and Coatbridge at 06:00.

He told the BBC his staff had been working non-stop to get safety measures in place.

Steven said: "It's been tough but we knew this was just temporary. To watch the members walk back through the doors will be absolutely amazing and will make all the hard work myself and the staff have put in the last few weeks worth it."

Gymnastics clubs were also waiting to welcome back their athletes.

Image copyright WLGC Image caption West Lothian Gym Club made videos to show its members its anti-virus measures

West Lothian Gymnastics Club in Livingston was previously the only club in Scotland allowed to open as it welcomed just five high performance gymnasts but it was preparing to welcome its younger gymnasts on Monday.

The club has shared videos showing the children how one-way systems and "gym bubbles" will work.

Head women's coach Becki Campbell said: "We have managed to prepare well in advance so we are ready. On Monday we welcome two recreational classes and five competitive groups.

"We have also been doing gymnast workshops on Zoom. We were worried some would not feel ready but they absolutely are."

Image copyright Gold Star Image caption Even dance schools have had to mark out the floor to keep children socially distanced

Dance schools also have the go-ahead to open.

Scotland's most successful cheerleading squad, Gold Star in Glasgow said it had made sure its studio was as safe as it could be.

Owner Claire McCreath said: "We have spent the whole week deep cleaning, then doing it again and again. We are relieved, excited and ready to roll and it will be the best feeling to see and hear the people in real life."

Image copyright Gold Star Image caption The Gold Star cheerleaders know training will be very different now with restrictions in place

But not all sports clubs and venues will be able to reopen right away.

Many of Scotland's public and charitable trust-run pools and gyms are taking a slower approach.

One issue is the viability of reopening if customer numbers are low and operational costs high.

Some council facilities are working towards the original indicative date of 14 September.

North Ayrshire Swimming Club is one of those. It will resume training in the water in two weeks.

'It will be different'

Swimmer Isla Waller has been training by Zoom for five months and only recently started land training and braving outdoor swimming.

After missing her national championships she is ready to get back and more than willing to wait a little longer.

Image caption Isla, like a lot of swimmers and athletes who train in local authority facilities, will have to wait a bit longer to get back

The 13-year-old told the BBC: "I was so excited when we heard the date. My mum texted me at school to tell me.

"It will be different when we get back to the pool but we will be fine.

"It will be good to see friends because we don't get to see everyone at land training."

More restrictions will be lifted on 14 September.

Sports stadiums, theatres and live music venues will be able to reopen with social distancing, limits on capacity and enhanced hygiene.

Indoor contact sports for people aged 12 and over could also return.

And limits on numbers at weddings and funerals could be relaxed - though they would still be subject to some restrictions.