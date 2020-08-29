Image copyright Getty Images

Scotland has recorded its second highest daily jump in coronavirus cases since the end of May.

A further 88 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the last 24 hours.

The largest rise in cases was just over a week ago on 22 August when 123 new cases were registered. Before that the next largest increase was on 22 May, when 113 new cases were confirmed.

There were no new deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Five people were being treated in intensive care on Friday evening, up two on the previous day.

In its daily update, the Scottish government said 0.7% of newly-tested individuals were found to have the virus.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde saw a rise of 36 positive cases while NHS Ayrshire and Arran saw 10 new cases.

On Friday the health board said it was contact tracing with a small number of pupils in a South Ayrshire Council secondary school who have had contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19.

Test and Protect staff were also tracing contacts of a separate small number of positive cases.

Cases in NHS Tayside and Grampian where there have been outbreaks rose by 11 and six respectively.

Image caption Jason Leitch said he was surprised at how quickly an outbreak in Tayside had been contained

Scotland's national clinical director, Jason Leitch, told the BBC: "It's up from yesterday. But it is down from last Saturday. It has been about this level, 50-100, for about three or four weeks."

He said there was no indication that there was a new major outbreak of the nature of Aberdeen or Coupar Angus.

But he noted the rise in the number of people being treated in intensive care units.

He said: "People should not take this lightly - everybody needs to do their bit to keep these numbers low."

'A little surprised'

Mr Leitch added that he felt the outbreak in Coupar Angus, linked to the 2Sisters food plant, had been contained "really well".

He said: "The incident management team are doing a really fantastic job. I am actually a little surprised that we have been able to contain it. It was a lot of people dispersed across Tayside and they have behaved really well.

"They have been contacted by the local authority with lots of home visits and whole-house self-isolation and we have seen pretty much no community transmission from that outbreak."