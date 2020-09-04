Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland 28 August - 4 September

  • 4 September 2020

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 28 August and 4 September. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Highland dancers Image copyright Isla Binnie
Image caption Highland dancers in the sunshine in Campbeltown. Taken by Isla Binnie.
Phone box in Ardnamurchan Image copyright Gosia Karczewska
Image caption Gosia Karczewska said this phone pox on the Ardnamurchan peninsula looked a bit lonely.
Red squirrel Image copyright Siân Addison
Image caption Siân Addison's photograph of a red squirrel mid air after it jumped from heather in the Cairngorms, a stronghold for the animals.
Double rainbow at West Sands, St Andrews Image copyright Rachael Fleming
Image caption Rachael Fleming, from Edinburgh, captured this double rainbow reflected in the wet sand at West Sands, St Andrews.
Sunset off Port Seton beach Image copyright Ian Mulvey
Image caption Ian Mulvey's picture of a sunset off Port Seton beach in East Lothian.
Lochranza Image copyright David Brookens
Image caption David Brookens dubbed this gathering of red deer at Lochranza a "stag party".
Kite surfer Image copyright David Hogg
Image caption A kite surfer with Bass Rock in the background in David Hogg's action shot on a breezy day on the Firth of Forth.
Tarbert Hill looking over West Kilbride Image copyright Archie Nelson
Image caption Archie Nelson's sent in this eye-catching shot of Tarbert Hill, which overlooks West Kilbride.
Stoat at Ardbeg distillery Image copyright Arthur Wilson
Image caption A "dram" fine photo of a stoat by Arthur Wilson taken at Ardbeg Distillery on Islay.
Dog reflected in puddle Image copyright Brian Cornett
Image caption Brian Cornett's dog Eva casts a colourful reflection in a puddle on the Hollandbush golf course in Lesmahagow.
Horse on beach Image copyright Michael McGurk
Image caption Michael McGurk, from Beith, took this shot of a horse and rider on a gallop across West Sands beach in St Andrews.
Mountains Image copyright Tristan Cameron-Harper
Image caption Awesome Aonach Eagach Ridge, Glen Coe, in an image sent in by Tristan Cameron-Harper.
Loch Tay Image copyright Andrew Bruce-Lockhart
Image caption Moon beams on Loch Tay at night in a photo from Andrew Bruce-Lockhart, from Kent.
"Welly Garden" Image copyright Angela Conroy
Image caption The quirky "Welly Garden" in St Monans entertained Angela Conroy, from Livingston.
Ben Lomond Image copyright William Warnock
Image caption Bonnie Ben Lomond in a picture by William Warnock.
Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow Image copyright James Mackenzie
Image caption James Mackenzie's submission to the gallery was this sun-streaked picture of Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow.
Innerleithen Image copyright Eilidh McHale
Image caption Eilidh McHale says autumn colours are starting to show in Innerleithen.
Kilbirnie Image copyright John Rowe
Image caption John Rowe's picture of the moon on a fine evening in Kilbirnie.
Stag in heather Image copyright Morris Macleod
Image caption Morris Macleod photographed this stag posing regally in the heather at Newmarket on the Isle of Lewis.
Harvest time Image copyright Curtis Welsh
Image caption Harvest time in the Scottish Borders in a picture by Curtis Welsh.
Rainbow mural Image copyright Lucy Manson
Image caption Lucy Manson photographed Chris Rutherford’s striking and colourful mural in Edinburgh's Colinton Tunnel.
Northton Salt Flats Image copyright Colin Rankin
Image caption Northton Salt Flats on Harris, an island Colin Rankin said never fails to blow him away with its beauty.
Birds in Argyle Street, Glasgow Image copyright Carl Taylor
Image caption Carl Taylor took this picture on the way to work on Argyle Street in Glasgow just as the sun was coming up.
Heather Image copyright James Dewar
Image caption Heather-clad hills above Pitlochry in a picture from James Dewar.
Willo the dog Image copyright Brian Chapman
Image caption This picture from Brian Chapman, from Cumbernauld, shows his dog Willo on Seacliff Beach in East Lothian with Bass Rock in the background.
Arbroath Image copyright Moyra Miller
Image caption A gull in flight with Seaton Cliffs at Arbroath in the background in a picture from Moyra Miller.
An Socach Image copyright Dianne Mcleish
Image caption Dianne Mcleish, from Burghead, submitted this photograph taken during a walk up the Munro An Socach with Glen Clunie sprawled out below.
Weather in Patna, Ayrshire Image copyright Kirsty Ferguson
Image caption Kirsty Ferguson's picture captures a mixed day of sunshine, showers and a rainbow at Patna, East Ayrshire.
Glen Shiel Image copyright Megan Mackie
Image caption Megan Mackie's photograph shows Coire an Lochain on the Glen Shiel ridge on an atmospheric day in the hills.
Sunset Image copyright Cate Nicol
Image caption Cate Nicol marvelled at this amazing sunset seen from Hopeman in Moray.
Loch Shiel Image copyright Chris McKenzie
Image caption Chris McKenzie, from Meikle Wartle, enjoyed some fantastic views of Loch Shiel while on family holiday in the west Highlands.
St Vincent Street Image copyright Martin Dunn
Image caption Glasgow's St Vincent Street in a picture taken by Martin Dunn,

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

Related Topics