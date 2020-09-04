A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 28 August and 4 September. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs
Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.
Isla Binnie
Highland dancers in the sunshine in Campbeltown. Taken by Isla Binnie.
Gosia Karczewska
Gosia Karczewska said this phone pox on the Ardnamurchan peninsula looked a bit lonely.
Siân Addison
Siân Addison's photograph of a red squirrel mid air after it jumped from heather in the Cairngorms, a stronghold for the animals.
Rachael Fleming
Rachael Fleming, from Edinburgh, captured this double rainbow reflected in the wet sand at West Sands, St Andrews.
Ian Mulvey
Ian Mulvey's picture of a sunset off Port Seton beach in East Lothian.
David Brookens
David Brookens dubbed this gathering of red deer at Lochranza a "stag party".
David Hogg
A kite surfer with Bass Rock in the background in David Hogg's action shot on a breezy day on the Firth of Forth.
Archie Nelson
Archie Nelson's sent in this eye-catching shot of Tarbert Hill, which overlooks West Kilbride.
Arthur Wilson
A "dram" fine photo of a stoat by Arthur Wilson taken at Ardbeg Distillery on Islay.
Brian Cornett
Brian Cornett's dog Eva casts a colourful reflection in a puddle on the Hollandbush golf course in Lesmahagow.
Michael McGurk
Michael McGurk, from Beith, took this shot of a horse and rider on a gallop across West Sands beach in St Andrews.
Tristan Cameron-Harper
Awesome Aonach Eagach Ridge, Glen Coe, in an image sent in by Tristan Cameron-Harper.
Andrew Bruce-Lockhart
Moon beams on Loch Tay at night in a photo from Andrew Bruce-Lockhart, from Kent.
Angela Conroy
The quirky "Welly Garden" in St Monans entertained Angela Conroy, from Livingston.
William Warnock
Bonnie Ben Lomond in a picture by William Warnock.
James Mackenzie
James Mackenzie's submission to the gallery was this sun-streaked picture of Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow.
Eilidh McHale
Eilidh McHale says autumn colours are starting to show in Innerleithen.
John Rowe
John Rowe's picture of the moon on a fine evening in Kilbirnie.
Morris Macleod
Morris Macleod photographed this stag posing regally in the heather at Newmarket on the Isle of Lewis.
Curtis Welsh
Harvest time in the Scottish Borders in a picture by Curtis Welsh.
Lucy Manson
Lucy Manson photographed Chris Rutherford’s striking and colourful mural in Edinburgh's Colinton Tunnel.
Colin Rankin
Northton Salt Flats on Harris, an island Colin Rankin said never fails to blow him away with its beauty.
Carl Taylor
Carl Taylor took this picture on the way to work on Argyle Street in Glasgow just as the sun was coming up.
James Dewar
Heather-clad hills above Pitlochry in a picture from James Dewar.
Brian Chapman
This picture from Brian Chapman, from Cumbernauld, shows his dog Willo on Seacliff Beach in East Lothian with Bass Rock in the background.
Moyra Miller
A gull in flight with Seaton Cliffs at Arbroath in the background in a picture from Moyra Miller.
Dianne Mcleish
Dianne Mcleish, from Burghead, submitted this photograph taken during a walk up the Munro An Socach with Glen Clunie sprawled out below.
Kirsty Ferguson
Kirsty Ferguson's picture captures a mixed day of sunshine, showers and a rainbow at Patna, East Ayrshire.
Megan Mackie
Megan Mackie's photograph shows Coire an Lochain on the Glen Shiel ridge on an atmospheric day in the hills.
Cate Nicol
Cate Nicol marvelled at this amazing sunset seen from Hopeman in Moray.
Chris McKenzie
Chris McKenzie, from Meikle Wartle, enjoyed some fantastic views of Loch Shiel while on family holiday in the west Highlands.
Martin Dunn
Glasgow's St Vincent Street in a picture taken by Martin Dunn,
