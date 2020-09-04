A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 28 August and 4 September. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.



Image copyright Isla Binnie Image caption Highland dancers in the sunshine in Campbeltown. Taken by Isla Binnie.

Image copyright Gosia Karczewska Image caption Gosia Karczewska said this phone pox on the Ardnamurchan peninsula looked a bit lonely.

Image copyright Siân Addison Image caption Siân Addison's photograph of a red squirrel mid air after it jumped from heather in the Cairngorms, a stronghold for the animals.

Image copyright Rachael Fleming Image caption Rachael Fleming, from Edinburgh, captured this double rainbow reflected in the wet sand at West Sands, St Andrews.

Image copyright Ian Mulvey Image caption Ian Mulvey's picture of a sunset off Port Seton beach in East Lothian.

Image copyright David Brookens Image caption David Brookens dubbed this gathering of red deer at Lochranza a "stag party".

Image copyright David Hogg Image caption A kite surfer with Bass Rock in the background in David Hogg's action shot on a breezy day on the Firth of Forth.

Image copyright Archie Nelson Image caption Archie Nelson's sent in this eye-catching shot of Tarbert Hill, which overlooks West Kilbride.

Image copyright Arthur Wilson Image caption A "dram" fine photo of a stoat by Arthur Wilson taken at Ardbeg Distillery on Islay.

Image copyright Brian Cornett Image caption Brian Cornett's dog Eva casts a colourful reflection in a puddle on the Hollandbush golf course in Lesmahagow.

Image copyright Michael McGurk Image caption Michael McGurk, from Beith, took this shot of a horse and rider on a gallop across West Sands beach in St Andrews.

Image copyright Tristan Cameron-Harper Image caption Awesome Aonach Eagach Ridge, Glen Coe, in an image sent in by Tristan Cameron-Harper.

Image copyright Andrew Bruce-Lockhart Image caption Moon beams on Loch Tay at night in a photo from Andrew Bruce-Lockhart, from Kent.

Image copyright Angela Conroy Image caption The quirky "Welly Garden" in St Monans entertained Angela Conroy, from Livingston.

Image copyright William Warnock Image caption Bonnie Ben Lomond in a picture by William Warnock.

Image copyright James Mackenzie Image caption James Mackenzie's submission to the gallery was this sun-streaked picture of Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow.

Image copyright Eilidh McHale Image caption Eilidh McHale says autumn colours are starting to show in Innerleithen.

Image copyright John Rowe Image caption John Rowe's picture of the moon on a fine evening in Kilbirnie.

Image copyright Morris Macleod Image caption Morris Macleod photographed this stag posing regally in the heather at Newmarket on the Isle of Lewis.

Image copyright Curtis Welsh Image caption Harvest time in the Scottish Borders in a picture by Curtis Welsh.

Image copyright Lucy Manson Image caption Lucy Manson photographed Chris Rutherford’s striking and colourful mural in Edinburgh's Colinton Tunnel.

Image copyright Colin Rankin Image caption Northton Salt Flats on Harris, an island Colin Rankin said never fails to blow him away with its beauty.

Image copyright Carl Taylor Image caption Carl Taylor took this picture on the way to work on Argyle Street in Glasgow just as the sun was coming up.

Image copyright James Dewar Image caption Heather-clad hills above Pitlochry in a picture from James Dewar.

Image copyright Brian Chapman Image caption This picture from Brian Chapman, from Cumbernauld, shows his dog Willo on Seacliff Beach in East Lothian with Bass Rock in the background.

Image copyright Moyra Miller Image caption A gull in flight with Seaton Cliffs at Arbroath in the background in a picture from Moyra Miller.

Image copyright Dianne Mcleish Image caption Dianne Mcleish, from Burghead, submitted this photograph taken during a walk up the Munro An Socach with Glen Clunie sprawled out below.

Image copyright Kirsty Ferguson Image caption Kirsty Ferguson's picture captures a mixed day of sunshine, showers and a rainbow at Patna, East Ayrshire.

Image copyright Megan Mackie Image caption Megan Mackie's photograph shows Coire an Lochain on the Glen Shiel ridge on an atmospheric day in the hills.

Image copyright Cate Nicol Image caption Cate Nicol marvelled at this amazing sunset seen from Hopeman in Moray.

Image copyright Chris McKenzie Image caption Chris McKenzie, from Meikle Wartle, enjoyed some fantastic views of Loch Shiel while on family holiday in the west Highlands.

Image copyright Martin Dunn Image caption Glasgow's St Vincent Street in a picture taken by Martin Dunn,

