Image caption Nightclubs will be among those that can apply for funding to protect jobs

Culture, arts and heritage groups are to benefit from a £59m funding package to protect jobs and help the industry recover from the effects of Covid-19.

The money is part of the £97m in UK government Barnett consequentials for the culture and heritage sectors.

A £15m Culture Organisations and Venues Recovery Fund will provide support to a range of businesses.

Those it will benefit include nightclubs, comedy venues, large music venues and dance companies.

Art galleries, studio facilities, commercial theatres and orchestras can also apply.

There will also be £21.3m for Historic Environment Scotland to protect jobs and support the reopening of properties in its care.

Other funds include:

An additional £5.9m to support heritage organisations through committed grants

£270,000 for the New Lanark Trust to help secure the future of one of Scotland's six World Heritage Sites

£5m to address the immediate financial hardship faced by creative freelancers

£5m to help artists to continue developing new work that will make a significant contribution to Scotland's recovery, including £1.5m for the Culture Collective programme where freelance artists work in communities

£3.5m for independent cinemas

£3m for youth arts, including a funding boost for the Youth Music Initiative that will provide work for musicians

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop acknowledged that it had been "an extremely trying time" for those in the culture and heritage sectors.

"We have taken time to work closely with and listen carefully to the sectors, to understand exactly what they need."

Image copyright Jonny Reed Image caption Many shows closed overnight when lockdown started in March

She said she believed the funds would make a difference in ensuring the sectors survived the pandemic and thrived in future.

Iain Munro, chief executive of Creative Scotland, welcomed the "significant announcement of much-needed emergency support".

"This follows a great deal of work involving Creative Scotland and the Scottish government, but also many people and organisations from across Scotland's cultural community," he said.

'Businesses could go under'

However, the Scottish Conservatives questioned why not all of the UK government money had been passed on to the culture and arts sector.

The party's culture spokesman Maurice Golden said: "Thousands of jobs are at risk here and a number of businesses could go under.

"We need answers about why this vital funding is sitting in a Scottish government account when it needs to be out there protecting jobs and businesses."

Some pub and nightclub owners have previously criticised the government over the money previously set aside for arts venues.

Donald Macleod, owner of The Garage and Cathouse in Glasgow believes the Scottish government has "unfairly" championed "elite organisations", such as theatre groups.

Creative Scotland will announce how businesses and individuals can apply for the funding next week.