Scotland's daily figures have shown two new deaths following a positive test for Covid-19 for the first time since 16 July.

It brings the total number of deaths in Scotland under this measure to 2,494.

The National Records of Scotland also reported that six further deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate were registered last week.

It represents an increase from three deaths the previous week and brings the total by that measure to 4,222.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

