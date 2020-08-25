Image copyright PA Media Image caption A range of safety and hygiene measures are already in place in Scottish courts

People attending court will be asked to wear a face covering in the building, according to new guidance.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS) said the advice will apply from Monday 31 August.

Court buildings are already subject to a range of measures aimed at reducing the risk of infection from coronavirus.

The announcement comes after the Education Secretary confirmed pupils will have to wear face masks in Scottish schools next week.

Chief executive of the SCTS, Eric McQueen, said: "In order to reduce the risk of infection spread, we are strongly advising all users and visitors to our buildings, to wear a face covering to protect themselves and others.

"This will help us minimise the risk for those who are required to attend court or tribunal hearings."

He added that the new advice does not replace the requirement for physical distancing to be maintained.

People are asked to bring their own masks, although SCTS says coverings can be provided

Members of the public are still not allowed to attend court or tribunal buildings unless they are directly participating in proceedings.

Earlier, Education Secretary John Swinney announced that Scottish secondary school pupils will have to wear face coverings in corridors, communal areas and school buses.

There will be no requirement to wear face masks in classrooms where social distancing measures are in place.

Similarly, the SCTS said face coverings can be removed within the courtroom or hearing room, and a judge may request the removal of a face mask during the course of court or tribunal business.