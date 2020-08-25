Scottish secondary school pupils will have to wear face coverings in corridors, communal areas and school buses from next Monday.

Education Secretary John Swinney told BBC Radio Scotland the new guidance would apply to all pupils aged over 12.

He said the guidance would be updated based on new advice from the World Health Organization (WHO).

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

